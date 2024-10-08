ETV Bharat / entertainment

70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: The Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema Begins

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 minutes ago

70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates
70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is being held today, October 8, 2024, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Honouring films released in 2022, the awards are presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Rishab Shetty has won the Best Actor award, while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh have won Best Actress awards. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Among other major winners, Aattam has bagged Best Feature Film, while Sooraj Barjatya won Best Director for Uunchai. Neena Gupta won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Uunchai, and Pawan Malhotra was named Best Supporting Actor for Fouja. Kantara took home the award for Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and KGF: Chapter 2 won Best Action Direction and Best Kannada Film. The awards were delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LIVE FEED

3:27 PM, 8 Oct 2024 (IST)

70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Pritam Chakraborty Sings Kesariya Upon Arrival at the Ceremony

Music maestro Pritam won the Best Music Award for the Hindi film Brahmastra, which also clinched the Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. The singer who arrived at the ceremony clad in a golden sherwani, sang a few lines from his National Award-winning composition Kesariya.

