70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: The Biggest Celebration Of Indian Cinema Begins

70th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Pritam Chakraborty Sings Kesariya Upon Arrival at the Ceremony

Music maestro Pritam won the Best Music Award for the Hindi film Brahmastra, which also clinched the Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. The singer who arrived at the ceremony clad in a golden sherwani, sang a few lines from his National Award-winning composition Kesariya.