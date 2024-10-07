70th National Film Awards: All You Need to Know About the Ceremony, Winners, Where and When to Watch

Hyderabad: The prestigious 70th National Film Awards, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema, will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. This much-anticipated event will be graced by prominent film personalities and political figures. The winners of Indian cinema's highest honour, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, were announced in August 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu to Honour Awardees

The highlight of the evening will be the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, who will felicitate the winners, including Mithun Chakraborty, the legendary actor chosen as this year's recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was first presented in 1969 to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke's immense contribution to the Indian film industry. The award recognises individuals for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema, and Mithun Chakraborty's illustrious career spanning decades makes him a worthy recipient.

Winners of 70th National Film Awards

The 70th National Film Awards has once again celebrated a diverse range of films, directors, and actors, highlighting the richness of Indian cinema across languages and regions.

- Best Feature Film: Aattam

- Best Actor: Rishab Shetty

- Best Actress: Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh

- Best Director: Sooraj Barjatya

- Best Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta

- Best Supporting Actor: Pawan Malhotra

- Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara

- Best Telugu Film: Kartikeya 2

- Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

- Best Kannada Film: KGF-Chapter 2

- Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

The awards celebrate both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Kantara was recognised for its wholesome entertainment, while KGF: Chapter 2 took home multiple awards, including Best Action Direction. Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 won in categories like Best Sound Design and Cinematography.

Special Mentions and Suspensions

Actor Manoj Bajpayee received a special mention for his performance in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury was acknowledged for his work on Kalikhan. Meanwhile, the Best Choreography Award initially granted to Jani Master for Thiruchitrambalam was suspended due to pending rape allegations. However, co-winner Sathish Krishnan is still expected to attend the ceremony to receive his share of the award.

Record-Breaking Film at the National Awards

A notable mention goes to Lagaan (2002), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, which continues to hold the record for the most National Awards won by a single film, with eight honours.

List of Films with the Most Awards

- Lagaan (2001): 8

- Bajirao Mastani (2015): 7

- Godmother (1998): 6

- Kannathil Muthamittal (2002): 6

- Aadukalam (2010): 6

- RRR (2022): 6

- Soorarai Pottru (2020): 5

- Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): 5

- Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022): 4

Where to Watch the National Film Awards Ceremony

Cinema enthusiasts can witness this prestigious event live as the 70th National Film Awards will be streamed on YouTube via the DD News Channel. The broadcast will begin on October 8, from 3 pm onwards, providing viewers with the chance to celebrate the achievements of the Indian film industry.