69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards 2024 Winners Revealed: Balagam, Chithha, Dasara Shine as Best of South Indian Cinema Gets Celebrated

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 15 hours ago

The wait is finally over as the winners of the Filmfare Awards South 2024 were unveiled on Saturday. From Balagam, Chithha, Dasara to Daredevil Musthafa, check out the films and stars bagging major awards at the event.

69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards Winners Revealed
69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards Winners Revealed (Film Posters)

Hyderabad: The JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad hosted the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards 2024 on Saturday night, honouring excellence in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada filmmaking. The event was a star-studded affair with A-list actors and directors under one roof. The leading artists have all come together to honour the most exceptional accomplishments in the South Film industry.

Here is the list of winners.

TELUGU

Best Film: Balagam

Best Film (Critics'): Sai Rajesh (Baby)

Best Director: Venu Yeldandi (Balagam)

Best Debut Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara), Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics'): Prakash Raj (Ranga Maarthaanda), Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Actress (Critics'): Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda), Ravi Teja (Waltair Veerayya)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Rupa Lakshmi (Balagam)

Best Debut Male: Sangeeth Shobhan (Mad)

Best Music Album: Baby (Vijay Bulganin)

Best Lyrics: Anantha Sriram (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila – Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sreerama Chandra (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila – Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan (Mastaaru Mastaaru – Sir)

Best Cinematography: Sathyan Sooryan (Dasara)

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith (Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan – Dasara)

Best Production Design: Kolla Avinash (Dasara)

TAMIL

Best Film: Chithha

Best Director: S U Arun Kumar (Chithha)

Best Film (Critics'): Vidhuthalai: Part 1 (Vetri Maaran)

Best actor in a leading role (Male): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan- Part 2)

Best Actor (Critics'): Siddharth (Chithha)

Best Actor in a leading role (Female): Nimisha Sajayan (Chithha)

Best Actress (Critics'): Aishwarya Rajesh (Farhana), Aparna Das (Dada)

Best Actor in a supporting role (Male): Fahadh Faasil (Maamannan)

Best Actor in a supporting role (Female): Anjali Nair (Chithha)

Best Music Album: Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Santosh Narayanan (Chithha)

Best Lyrics: Ilango Krishnan (Aga Naga- Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan (Chinnanjiru Nilave- Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Karthika Vaidyanathan (Kangal Edho- Chithha)

Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman (Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Production Design: Thota Tharani (Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

KANNADA

Best Film: Daredevil Musthafa

Best Director: Hemanth M Rao (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Film (Critics'): Pinki Elli (Prithvi Konanur)

Best Actor in a leading role (Male): Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Actor (Critics'): Poornachandra Mysore (Orchestra Mysuru)

Best Actor in a leading role (Female): Siri Ravikumar (Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye)

Best Actress (Critics'): Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello)

Best Actor in a supporting role (Male): Rangayana Raghu (Tagaru Palya)

Best Actor in a supporting role (Female): Sudha Belawadi (Kousalya Supraja Rama)

Best Music Album: Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Charan Raj)

Best Lyrics: B. R. Lakshman Rao (Yava Chumbaka- Chowka Bara)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Nadhiye O Nadhiye- Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Srilakshmi Belmannu (Kadalanu Kaana Horatiro- Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A)

Best Debut (Female): Amrutha Prem (Tagaru Palya)

Best Debut (Male): Shishir Baikady (Daredevil Musthafa)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Srinath

MALAYALAM

Best Film: 2018

Best Director: Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)

Best Film (Critics’): Kaathal The Core

Best Actor in Leading Role (Male): Mammootty (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam)

Best Actor (Critics’): Joju George (Iratta)

Best Actor in Leading Role (Female): Vincy Aloshius (Rekha)

Best Actress (Critics’): Jyotika (Kaathal The Core)

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Jagadish (Purusha Pretham)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Poornima Indrajith (Thuramukham), Anaswara Rajan (Neru)

Best Music Album: Sam CS (RDX)

Best Lyrics: Anwar Ali (Ennum En Kaaval – Kaathal The Core)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Neela Nilave – RDX)

Best Playback Singer (Female): KS Chitra (Muttathe Mulla – Jawaanum Mullapoovum)

