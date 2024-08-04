ETV Bharat / entertainment

69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards 2024 Winners Revealed: Balagam, Chithha, Dasara Shine as Best of South Indian Cinema Gets Celebrated

Hyderabad: The JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad hosted the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards 2024 on Saturday night, honouring excellence in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada filmmaking. The event was a star-studded affair with A-list actors and directors under one roof. The leading artists have all come together to honour the most exceptional accomplishments in the South Film industry.

Here is the list of winners.

TELUGU

Best Film: Balagam

Best Film (Critics'): Sai Rajesh (Baby)

Best Director: Venu Yeldandi (Balagam)

Best Debut Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara), Shouryuv (Hi Nanna)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Critics'): Prakash Raj (Ranga Maarthaanda), Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty, Mr. Polishetty)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)

Best Actress (Critics'): Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Brahmanandam (Ranga Maarthaanda), Ravi Teja (Waltair Veerayya)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Rupa Lakshmi (Balagam)

Best Debut Male: Sangeeth Shobhan (Mad)

Best Music Album: Baby (Vijay Bulganin)

Best Lyrics: Anantha Sriram (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila – Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sreerama Chandra (O Rendu Prema Meghaalila – Baby)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan (Mastaaru Mastaaru – Sir)

Best Cinematography: Sathyan Sooryan (Dasara)

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith (Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan – Dasara)

Best Production Design: Kolla Avinash (Dasara)

TAMIL

Best Film: Chithha

Best Director: S U Arun Kumar (Chithha)

Best Film (Critics'): Vidhuthalai: Part 1 (Vetri Maaran)

Best actor in a leading role (Male): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan- Part 2)

Best Actor (Critics'): Siddharth (Chithha)

Best Actor in a leading role (Female): Nimisha Sajayan (Chithha)

Best Actress (Critics'): Aishwarya Rajesh (Farhana), Aparna Das (Dada)

Best Actor in a supporting role (Male): Fahadh Faasil (Maamannan)

Best Actor in a supporting role (Female): Anjali Nair (Chithha)

Best Music Album: Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Santosh Narayanan (Chithha)

Best Lyrics: Ilango Krishnan (Aga Naga- Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan (Chinnanjiru Nilave- Ponniyin Selvan Part 2)