68th Filmfare Awards South 2023: 9th Win for Dhanush; RRR Roars as Ram Charan and Jr NTR Bag Best Actor Title

Hyderabad: One of the South's most anticipated film celebration nights is back. The 68th Filmfare Awards South 2023 recognises outstanding actors, musicians, directors, and technicians from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industry. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event was cancelled last year; however, it is back with all its glory to commemorate the talents that shone in the previous year. Filmfare announced the winners online.

Here is the list of winners from Telugu:

BEST FILM

RRR

BEST DIRECTOR

S. S. RAJAMOULI (RRR)

BEST FILM (CRITICS')

SITA RAMAM (HANU RAGHAVAPUDI)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

N.T.R. JR (RRR)

RAM CHARAN (RRR)

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS')

DULQUER SALMAAN (SITA RAMAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

MRUNAL THAKUR (SITA RAMAM)

BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS')

SAI PALLAVI (VIRATA PARVAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

RANA DAGGUBATI (BHEEMLA NAYAK)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

NANDITA DAS (VIRATA PARVAM)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

M. M. KEERAVANI (RRR)

BEST LYRICS

SIRIVENNELA SITARAMA SASTRY- KAANUNNA KALYANAM (SITA RAMAM)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

KAALA BHAIRAVA- KOMURAM BHEEMUDO (RRR)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

CHINMAYI SRIPADA (OH PREMA- SITA RAMAM)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

PREM RAKSHITH (NAATU NAATU- RRR))

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

SABU CYRIL (RRR)

Here is the list of winners from Tamil:

BEST FILM

PONNIYIN SELVAN PART 1

BEST DIRECTOR

MANI RATNAM (PONNIYIN SELVAN PART 1)

BEST FILM (CRITICS')

KADAISI VIVASAYI (MANIKANDAN)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

KAMAL HAASAN (VIKRAM)

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS')

DHANUSH (THIRUCHITRAMBALAM)

R. MADHAVAN (ROCKETRY: THE NAMBI EFFECT)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

SAI PALLAVI (GARGI)

BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS')

NITHYA MENEN (THIRUCHITRAMBALAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

KAALI VENKAT (GARGI)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

URVASHI (VEETLA VISHESHAM)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

A R RAHMAN (PONNIYIN SELVAN PART 1)

BEST LYRICS