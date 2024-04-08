500K Likes in 101 Minutes: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Teaser Sets All-Time Record, Tops YouTube Trends

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule's teaser is out on Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday. The promotional assets creates an all-time record on YouTube as it garners 500 lakh likes in 101 minutes. According to makers, the teaser also tops YouTube trends within hours of its release.

Hyderabad: The teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, was eagerly anticipated and finally unveiled on the actor's birthday, which falls on April 8. While the action-packed teaser highlighted Allu's charisma as Pushpa Raj, the standout element was the actor's attire in a saree. Within just a few hours of its release, the teaser has quickly gained traction and has set an all-time record with 500 lakh likes in 101 minutes.

Amassing over 18 million real-time views on YouTube, the teaser has already claimed the top spot on YouTube and set a new record shortly after its release. The film's production company Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram to announce this achievement alongside a poster with the caption that read, "Onto the TOP in quick time. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 18M+ Real-Time VIEWS. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun. Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

The one-minute and eight-second teaser offers a glimpse into the world of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which appears more compelling, intense, and action-packed compared to its first part. Pushpa Raj is portrayed as unapologetically fierce, pushing boundaries to the extreme. The teaser showcases Allu Arjun embodied as Goddess Kali, adorned in a saree, exuding a blend of rage and boldness as he moves through a festive setting, evoking profound reverence from onlookers.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil reprising their roles from the first movie. The anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2 is further heightened by the fact that Allu Arjun received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the first instalment.

