ETV Bharat / entertainment

50 Years Of Sholay: Restored, Uncut Version Of Amitabh - Dharmendra Starrer To Debut At Bologna Film Festival

Sholay, the iconic 1975 film, celebrates its 50th anniversary with a world premiere of a restored, uncut version featuring original scenes and ending in Italy.

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: In a monumental celebration of Indian cinema, Ramesh Sippy's legendary film Sholay will make a triumphant return in a fully restored, uncut version at the prestigious Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna. The 204-minute epic, now featuring its original ending and never-before-seen deleted scenes, will have its world premiere on June 27, 2025, projected on the iconic open-air screen at Piazza Maggiore.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the film is being acknowledged not just as a cinema classic but as a cultural institution that changed filmmaking in India. Making its debut in 1975, Sholay became a milestone across generations, cherished for its gripping narrative, unforgettable characters, and groundbreaking techniques.

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who portrayed the stoic Jai, reflected emotionally on the milestone: "Some things in life remain permanently etched in your mind. Sholay is one such film. Shooting for it was unforgettable, but we never imagined it would become a watershed in Indian cinema. From its early struggle to its legendary box office run, it was an emotional rollercoaster. I'm thrilled that this restored version includes the original ending and deleted scenes. Even after 50 years, I believe Sholay will continue to captivate audiences worldwide."

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Dharmendra, who played the charismatic Veeru, was equally nostalgic and effusive: "Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world! Every character became a star, but the real hero was the coin. Many don't know - I was offered Gabbar and Thakur's roles, but I chose Veeru because he's like me. My favourite scenes? The tanki, the temple, and of course, Jai's death - that scene still lives in my heart."

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The painstaking restoration was a collaborative endeavor between Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films, led by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Shehzad Sippy, grandson of producer G.P. Sippy. Despite the absence of usable original negatives and 70mm prints, the team used high-quality interpositives and rare magnetic sound elements. The final version respects the original 2.2:1 aspect ratio and boasts restored 5.1 surround sound.

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Dungarpur remarked, "Restoring Sholay was a dream. It's the film I was denied as a child - now I get to give it back to the world in all its glory."

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Sholay's return to the theatre is not just a re-release but a resurrection of a legacy. The themes of friendship, revenge, love and justice from Sholay have transcended time, and generation. Its dialogues have become a part of the culture of India and outside it too.

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Says He's Suffering From Brain Aneurysm, Two Other Neuro Disorders On Kapil Sharma's Show
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek's 'Rare Quality' In Choosing Challenging Films After Kaalidhar Laapata Trailer
  3. INTERVIEW | Kajol: 'When I Hang Up My Boots — That Decision Is in My Hands'

Hyderabad: In a monumental celebration of Indian cinema, Ramesh Sippy's legendary film Sholay will make a triumphant return in a fully restored, uncut version at the prestigious Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna. The 204-minute epic, now featuring its original ending and never-before-seen deleted scenes, will have its world premiere on June 27, 2025, projected on the iconic open-air screen at Piazza Maggiore.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the film is being acknowledged not just as a cinema classic but as a cultural institution that changed filmmaking in India. Making its debut in 1975, Sholay became a milestone across generations, cherished for its gripping narrative, unforgettable characters, and groundbreaking techniques.

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who portrayed the stoic Jai, reflected emotionally on the milestone: "Some things in life remain permanently etched in your mind. Sholay is one such film. Shooting for it was unforgettable, but we never imagined it would become a watershed in Indian cinema. From its early struggle to its legendary box office run, it was an emotional rollercoaster. I'm thrilled that this restored version includes the original ending and deleted scenes. Even after 50 years, I believe Sholay will continue to captivate audiences worldwide."

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Dharmendra, who played the charismatic Veeru, was equally nostalgic and effusive: "Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world! Every character became a star, but the real hero was the coin. Many don't know - I was offered Gabbar and Thakur's roles, but I chose Veeru because he's like me. My favourite scenes? The tanki, the temple, and of course, Jai's death - that scene still lives in my heart."

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The painstaking restoration was a collaborative endeavor between Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films, led by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Shehzad Sippy, grandson of producer G.P. Sippy. Despite the absence of usable original negatives and 70mm prints, the team used high-quality interpositives and rare magnetic sound elements. The final version respects the original 2.2:1 aspect ratio and boasts restored 5.1 surround sound.

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Dungarpur remarked, "Restoring Sholay was a dream. It's the film I was denied as a child - now I get to give it back to the world in all its glory."

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Sholay's return to the theatre is not just a re-release but a resurrection of a legacy. The themes of friendship, revenge, love and justice from Sholay have transcended time, and generation. Its dialogues have become a part of the culture of India and outside it too.

Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival
Sholay Turns 50: Restored, Uncut Version to Premiere at Bologna Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Says He's Suffering From Brain Aneurysm, Two Other Neuro Disorders On Kapil Sharma's Show
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek's 'Rare Quality' In Choosing Challenging Films After Kaalidhar Laapata Trailer
  3. INTERVIEW | Kajol: 'When I Hang Up My Boots — That Decision Is in My Hands'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHOLAY RESTORED VERSIONAMITABH BACHCHAN SHOLAYDHARMENDRA VEERU SHOLAYSHOLAY RESTORED UNCUT VERSIONSHOLAY 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Ambubachi Mela 2025: Kamakhya Temple Is Where Mother Earth Menstruates

Varanasi's Legendary Tastes Return: Pahalwan Lassi & Chachi Ki Kachori Reopen

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.