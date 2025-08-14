50 Years Of Sholay: Restored Ending, Rare Facts, And Why Another Sholay Is Impossible

Hyderabad: "Arre O Sambha, kitne aadmi the?", "Tera kya hoga kaliya", "Jo darr gaya samjho marr gaya", "Yeh haath mujhe de de Thakur", "Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?", "Itna sannata kyun hai bhai?" "Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna" - all these dialogues that were uttered in the Hindi cinema classic Sholay have become ingrained in Indian pop culture and often referenced and parodied in films, television shows, stand-up comedies and even political discourse, even as 50 years have passed since the landmark film hit the theatres. August 15 marks the 50th anniversary of India's greatest film ever.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay, a story of revenge and love that had an uninterrupted run for five years, has stayed on top of every cinegoer's mind, irrespective of generation. Talked and discussed for five decades and counting, it remains one of the most frequently quoted and watched Indian films ever. The film also changed the career of everyone involved with the project, including acclaimed screenwriting duo Salim-Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar).

The cast of the film was nothing short of an all-star team, with names like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, and Jaya Bachchan leading the charge. The year 1975, in fact, is often celebrated as a landmark period in Indian cinema, with other classics like Deewar, also penned by Salim-Javed, and Gulzar's Aandhi redefining storytelling in Hindi cinema. "1975 was a very important year in our lives. Two films of ours were released that year - Deewar and Sholay. Naturally, our lives changed," recalls Javed Akhtar.

The early to mid-70s were a time when Bollywood was transitioning, with filmmakers experimenting with different genres, narratives, and styles. Sholay emerged as a film that seamlessly blended various elements - action, drama, romance, comedy, and music - creating a genre-defining "masala" film that appealed to audiences across the spectrum.

The film is set in the fictional village of Ramgarh and tells the story of two small-time crooks, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), who are hired by a retired policeman, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). What unfolds is an epic tale of friendship, revenge, and justice, set against the backdrop of rural India.

Film experts feel that one of the reasons for Sholay's everlasting appeal is its rich tapestry of characters, each etched into the collective memory of Indian cinema. Jai and Veeru, with their true camaraderie and iconic banter, and Thakur, with his tragic backstory and stoic resolve, represent the moral centre of the film. Basanti (Hema Malini), the feisty village girl with her endearing chatter, and Radha (Jaya Bachchan), the silent widow with expressive eyes, brought depth to the film's emotional narrative.

However, it was Amjad Khan's portrayal of the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh that truly stole the show and went on to redefine the Hindi film villain. "I've written so many scripts, but the character of Gabbar Singh will be the one I enjoyed writing the most," says Javed Akhtar as he looks back at 50 years of the film that achieved cult status.

"There was no deliberate attempt to make it timeless; it was the canvas of the film that just became timeless; it was not done intentionally. The film just happened, there was no conscious effort,” says Akhtar, further adding, "But reminiscing about old things too much is a waste."

Sholay was released during the Emergency, when four-show schedules meant that the first screening had to start at 9 am and night shows had to end by midnight. Once there was a technical glitch during the premiere at Mumbai's Minerva Theatre, and in a throwback interview, the film's director Ramesh Sippy recounted a day when the screen suddenly went dark, though the audio continued to play. Surprisingly, the audience remained completely engrossed, listening intently to the dialogue. Upon investigation, Sippy discovered that the projector's carbon wasn't being changed on time, causing the frequent blackouts. Sippy personally delivered carbon for the projector to ensure smooth screenings.

"When we were working on Sholay at that time, we didn't know it would become such a huge success. Today, after 50 years, you are all still asking me about the film. Those times were very different, and it just happened, making another Sholay is next to impossible," says Sippy.

But before Sippy held the reins, Sholay originated in the minds of the writer duo. Having already delivered a superhit in Zanjeer (1973), Salim-Javed were on a high when they pitched Sholay to Sippy. There was no Basanti or Radha to begin with, and Jai and Veeru started off as former army men sacked for indiscipline. And that's how the story of Sholay first took root in the minds of the writers. Initially, the film was not planned as a multi-starrer, and as they progressed, they realised that a few more important characters could be part of the story.

Initially, the film struggled at the box office. After a slow start, the film picked up fabulously, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film, a record it held for over a decade. Sholay went on to gross over Rs 30 crore at the box office, making it Indian cinema's biggest hit. It sold more tickets than any other film, had the highest number of golden jubilees, and, before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge began its love affair with Maratha Mandir, Sholay also held the record for being the longest-running Indian film.

Interestingly, the climax audiences know today - where Gabbar Singh is arrested by the police - was not the one that writers Salim-Javed had originally penned. Javed's son, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, recently revealed that the original climax was changed because of pressure during the 1975 Emergency era. Farhan claims that after losing his family and weapons to the infamous criminal, Sanjeev Kumar's character Thakur was initially intended to brutally exact revenge by killing Gabbar Singh with his bare feet.

"We get lost in the Jai-Veeru friendship, but the real spine was the honest cop going after the dacoit who destroyed his life. That was the emotional core of the film - Thakur plotting his revenge after his hands were cut off," Farhan explained.

He continued by saying that the original version is now accessible and that the ending was altered because of the political atmosphere of the Emergency. "That is actually when he cries - after crushing Gabbar with his own feet," Farhan added. Farhan recalled the backstage reactions, saying that the changed scene greatly irritated his father and his writing partner, Salim Khan. Farhan said they felt the ending lost its meaning, but they had no choice but to accept it.

"At that time, I was unhappy and disappointed that the ending was being changed, but we had no choice but to do it," Javed Akhtar had once said.

To mark its 50th anniversary, Sippy Films and Film Heritage Foundation carried out a new restoration that reinstates Ramesh Sippy's original ending. Premiered at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna in June, the restored Sholay will be screened and honoured next at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Asked to explain the film's monumental success, Javed Akhtar merely says, "Agar mujhe maloom hota toh main doosri Sholay nahin likh leta?"

If he were to rewrite Sholay today, is there anything he would do differently? "I would not change anything in Sholay. I would never rewrite Sholay. We made it the way it is. I'm glad so many people appreciated the film and still talk about it with fondness," Javed Akhtar said.

Sippy says that the success of something like Sholay cannot be decoded or understood. "It must be just enjoyed" is his brief sum up.

Some Interesting Facts about Sholay:

1. Writer duo Salim-Javed began narrating the idea for Sholay as a four-line snippet to filmmakers in 1973. The idea was rejected by two producer/director teams, including directors Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra.

2. Initially, Dharmendra was keen to play the role of Thakur Baldev Singh, which was immortalised by Sanjeev Kumar. He agreed to play Veeru only when the director told him, if he didn't do it, Sanjeev Kumar would do it and get Basanti, too.

3. The famous overhead tank scene - where Veeru threatens the mausi with suicide and Jai tries to make a proposal of marriage - was drawn from a real-life incident.

4. Danny Denzongpa was initially offered the role of Gabbar Singh. However, he was busy shooting Dharmatma in Afghanistan and could not accept the role. The reluctant second choice was Amjad Khan.

5. Sholay was about to be removed from cinemas because of low audience attendance, but viewership picked up owing to positive word of mouth, and the film is considered to be the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema.

6. Amjad Khan was almost dropped from the project because scriptwriter Javed Akhtar found his voice too weak for Gabbar Singh's role.

7. The train robbery sequence took about 20 days to film on the Mumbai-Pune line, near Panvel.

8. Amitabh Bachchan nearly dies for real at the end of Sholay when a stray bullet from Dharmendra's gun misses him by inches.

9. Sholay was shot extensively in Ramnagaram near Bengaluru, Karnataka. There are huge rocks of granite in this town, which formed the backdrop of Gabbar Singh's hideout. As a mark of respect, the people of Ramnagaram renamed a hamlet in the town as Sippynagar - after director Ramesh Sippy.

10. Hema Malini does not have any screen time with Sanjeev Kumar in Sholay. This was because he had just proposed marriage to her, and she didn't want to work with him right then.

11. During the making of Sholay, four of the leads became romantically involved. Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bhaduri four months before filming started. It's said that the shooting had to be postponed because Jaya became pregnant with their first child, Shweta. Dharmendra had begun wooing Hema Malini during their earlier film Seeta Aur Geeta, and gossip has it that he used the location shoot of Sholay to help further his case. During their romantic scenes, he would pay the light boys to spoil the shot, thereby ensuring retakes.

12. Gabbar Singh was modelled on a real-life dacoit of the same name who menaced the villages around Gwalior in the 1950s. He terrorised the local police - any policeman captured by the real Gabbar had his ears and nose cut off.

13. When Sholay was released, certain critics called the film a "dead ember" and added, "thematically, it's a gravely flawed attempt." Filmfare said that the film was an unsuccessful mingling of Western style with Indian milieu, making it an "...imitation western - neither here nor there."

14. In the original ending, the Thakur kills Gabbar. The Indian Censor Board (CBFC - Central Board of Film Certification), however, didn't like the ending because its vigilante aspect undermined the rule of law. So, a new ending was created, which showed the police reaching the spot at the last minute, arresting Gabbar, and telling the Thakur that only the law has the right to punish criminals. The original ending was restored in the 204-minute director's cut.