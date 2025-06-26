50 Days To War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR And Kiara Look Battle-Ready In First Look Posters From YRF Spy Universe

Hyderabad: The adrenaline is building as the makers of War 2 kick off the 50-day countdown to one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year. Releasing worldwide on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the film is part of Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

To mark the occasion, the first look posters of the three stars were unveiled, setting social media on fire. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, with a blazing new look. Sharing his own poster, the actor wrote, "This time he's ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for WAR! Are you? The countdown begins now. #50DaystoWar2." The poster shows him in the middle of a blazing action sequence with a building on fire behind him, hinting at intense drama and high-stakes action.

Jr NTR, making his debut in the YRF Spy Universe, looks fierce in a rugged green shirt with a gun in hand and a fearless expression. Hrithik introduced him with the caption: "He's resolute and fearless. And he will never stop hunting." Kiara Advani, looking fierce in an all-black leather outfit, is seen kneeling with a gun, ready for battle. Her expression is intense, matching the tone of this high-octane actioner. Hrithik wrote, "She's lithe, lethal and locked on target. This is WAR!" while sharing her poster.

Hrithik's New Look

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who's worked with Hrithik on films like Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang!, described his War 2 look as "somewhere between real and godlike." She mentioned this Kabir is darker, more intense, yet still has that sharp, superhero-in-plainclothes edge.

A Vision by Ayan Mukerji

Director Ayan Mukerji, known for Brahmastra, said he saw War 2 as an opportunity to honour the first film while crafting a bigger, more thrilling conflict. He emphasised that every element, from action set pieces to character development, was carefully planned to deliver a cinematic spectacle for the audience.

A Big-Screen Showdown

War 2, produced by Aditya Chopra, is not just a sequel, but an experience for the ages. Putting Hrithik up against Jr NTR is the kind of casting that fans of both actors can appreciate. Throw in Kiara Advani who is as charming as strong, and the film promises an exhilarating experience this Independence Day weekend in theatres.