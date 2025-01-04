ETV Bharat / entertainment

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 3: Viraj Amar Honours Manju Mehta's Legacy, Performs Raag Gavati And Tilak Shyam

Hyderabad: The 45th Saptak Music Festival, now in full swing, is a beautiful celebration of India's classical music tradition. On its third day, the festival offered a musical feast that left its audience deeply moved. With captivating renditions of Raag Gavati and Tilak Shyam, the performances had music lovers on the edge of their seats. This 13-day extravaganza, hosted in Gujarat's financial capital, brings together some of the finest Indian classical musicians and vocalists from across the country, following the path laid out by the legendary Manju Mehta, who established the festival in the 1980s.

On the third consecutive day of the festival, the music was nothing short of mesmerising. Viraj Amar, a promising classical singer and disciple of the renowned Rajan and Sajan Mishra, presented two extraordinary ragas, raag Gavati and Tilak Shyam, with great finesse. Accompanied by some of Saptak’s brightest talents, including Sapan Anjaria on tabla, Akash Joshi on harmonium, and Allarakha Kalawant on sarangi, the concert was an exploration of classical sound that paid tribute to Manju Mehta's immense contribution to music.

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 3 (Video: ETV Bharat)

Viraj Amar's musical journey began at a young age under the guidance of Manju Mehta, who taught her the sitar. She later turned his focus to vocal music, studying under stalwarts such as Vilas Rao Khandekar and Rupande Shah. With a deep connection to the traditions of the Banaras Gharana, Viraj draws her inspiration from the distinguished Rajan and Sajan Mishra. Her rendition of raag Gavati transported listeners into a world of sublime emotion. Viraj's effortless melodic movements were a glimpse of her deep understanding of raag Gavati's nuances.

Sapan Anjaria, a brilliant tabla player and a former student of Nandan Mehta, brought rhythmic precision to the performance. Trained under some of the best names in Indian percussion, including Puran Maharaj and Rajal Shah, Sapan beautifully complemented Viraj's vocals. Akash Joshi, a distinguished harmonium player, also brought his artistry to the stage. A disciple of Tulsidas Borkar and Shishir Bhatt, Akash's mastery of the harmonium elevated the experience. Allarakha Kalawant, on the sarangi, added another dimension to the performance.

In the second session, the stage was set for a magical sitar performance by Shubendra Rao, a disciple of the great Pandit Ravi Shankar. For over four decades, Shubendra has been a regular at the Saptak Music Festival. In his conversation with ETV Bharat, the absence of the festival's founder, Manju Mehta, weighed heavily on him this year.

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 3 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Shubendra's sitar performance was accompanied by the talented tabla player Tanmay Bose. An accomplished disciple of the Farrukhabad Gharana, Tanmay's tabla rhythms provided the perfect complement to Shubendra's sitar, creating a conversation between the two instruments. Shubendra, known for his mastery in the Maihar Gharana tradition, presented the audience with an exquisite piece.

The third and final session of the day featured a violin duet by Dr Sangeeta Shankar, accompanied by her daughter Ragini Shankar. The renowned mother-daughter duo, both disciples of the illustrious violinist N. Rajam, performed with tabla support from Abhishek Mishra, a talented tabla player from the Banaras Gharana.

Dr Sangeeta Shankar, a gifted violinist, has been at the forefront of classical music for years. Her performances, marked by their elegance and expressiveness, are deeply influenced by the traditions she was exposed to in her early training. Ragini Shankar, a child prodigy, has continued to carve her niche as one of India's leading violinists. Together, they presented a masterful performance that was rich in tonal depth and emotive subtleties.