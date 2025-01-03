ETV Bharat / entertainment

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 2: Soulful Performance by Top-Tier Musicians Gives Music Lovers a Soothing Treat

Ahmedabad: The 45th Saptak Music Festival, which began on January 1, has already set the stage alight with captivating performances. After an emotional tribute to co-founder Manju Mehta and tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain on the opening day, the festival continued its musical journey with outstanding showcases by top-tier musicians on its second day. The evening, filled with passion, creativity, and a deep love for Indian classical music, unfolded through three sessions of mesmerising performances. Here's a look at what took place on Day 2 of this ongoing festival.

Session 1:

The first session kicked off with a soulful performance by the renowned flutist, Rupak Kulkarni, alongside tabla maestro Tanmay Bose. Rupak Kulkarni comes from a family steeped in music. The late Malhar Rao Kulkarni, his father, introduced him to the world of music. Under the guidance of the legendary Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rupak honed his skills and has since carved a niche as a distinguished flautist of the Maihar Gharana. Tanmay Bose, a name that resonates in the world of tabla, was mentored by the legendary Kanai Dutta and later became a devoted disciple of the famed Farrukhabad gharana artist, Shankar Ghosh. His deep association with maestros like Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan speaks volumes of his expertise.

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and his son, Salil Bhatt during day 2 of Saptak Music Festival (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Session 2:

The second session had a unique blend of vocals, tabla, and harmonium performances. The stage was graced by singer Ulhas Kashalkar, tabla virtuoso Yogesh Samsi, and the harmonium maestro Sudhir Nayak. Ulhas Kashalkar hails from a family with a rich musical heritage in Maharashtra. After initial training from his father, Nagesh Dattatreya Kashalkar, he honed his skills further under Rajabhai Kogje and Gajanan Rao Joshi. A rigorous training across three major gharanas, Gwalior, Jaipur, and Agra, has made Ulhas a name to reckon with in the classical music world.

A glimpse of Saptak Music Festival Day 2 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Session 3:

The final session on Day 2 brought an outstanding jugalbandi (duet performance) featuring Mohan Veena maestro Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and his son, Salil Bhatt, who has continued his father's legacy. Accompanied by the tabla virtuosos Cassius Khan and Jyotirmoy Tintin Roychowdhury, this session was a true celebration of the Mohan Veena's intricate beauty. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, the creator of the Mohan Veena, is known for his mastery of the instrument and being a guiding force in spreading the art form across the globe. His son Salil, a prodigy in his own right, continues to add fresh dimensions to this beautiful tradition.

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 2 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

