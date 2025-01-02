45th Saptak Music Festival Day 1: Emotions Ran Deep as Music Icons Remember Manju Mehta and Zakir Hussain - Watch

Ahmedabad: The first day of the 45th Saptak Music Festival in Gujarat marked the beginning of a 13-day celebration of India's rich classical music heritage, but it was also a day filled with emotional tributes. As the music lovers gathered at the LD Arts College campus here, eager for the melodies to fill the air, the emotions ran deep. It wasn't just the music that stirred the heart, but the memories of two musical personalities, Manju Mehta and Ustad Zakir Hussain. Both left us this year.

The Saptak Music Festival is a favorite annual gathering for classical music lovers, where connoisseurs, musicians, and fans come together to welcome the new year with incredible performances. As the first notes filled the air, with a marigold flower-adorned stage and Saptak's vibrant banner in the backdrop, the emotional weight of the occasion was felt more deeply than ever. The music, as always, was a blend of tradition and brilliance, but it carried with it the profound absence of two irreplaceable figures.

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 1 (Video: ETV Bharat)

Manju Mehta, the co-founder of the Saptak School of Music, passed away in August, leaving a void in the hearts of many. On this opening day, artists who had worked with her, and had been part of the Saptak family for years, couldn't help but reflect on her impact. Her legacy as a nurturing guide and a lover of music was evident in every tribute. During the first session, an ensemble composed by her daughter, Manju Nandan Mehta, brought together the students of Saptak School of Music. Their performance felt like a passing of the torch and a fitting tribute to the woman who had been at the heart of this great festival.

But it wasn't just Manju Mehta who was remembered the opening day of India's popular music festival. The legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain, passed away in December, leaving the world in mourning. His loss was particularly felt at Saptak, where his performances had been cherished. During the festival, artists were not shy about expressing their sorrow.

Parneen Sultana, a Padma Vibhushan awardee and one of the brightest stars of Indian classical music, couldn't hold back her tears. "It seems like Manju Mehta is still here, all around us," she said, recalling how Manju used to personally welcome her to Saptak with a warmth that made every visit special. Her voice wavered with emotion as she remembered how Manju would always be there, greeting her with a smile.

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 1 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Parveen Sultana's own performance was a reflection of the deep emotional connection that bound her to the festival, and to Manju Mehta. She presented two compositions in Raga Maluha Mand, one slow and one fast, accompanied by the rhythmic mastery of Pandit Mukund Raj Deo on tabla and Srinivas Acharya on harmonium. Her singing was a mesmerising as ever, but it was impossible to ignore the subtle sorrow in her voice as she paid tribute not only to the music but to the woman who had brought so many together through it.

The day 1 of music festival didn't just stop at the vocal renditions. In the third session, a unique Jugalbandhi performance of sitar and tabla was presented by the renowned Purvayan Chatterjee and Shubh Maharaj, who offered a musical conversation between two seemingly different instruments, tabla and sitar.

45th Saptak Music Festival Day 1 (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, an instrumentalist whose connection with the Saptak festival has spanned decades, too, reflected on the irreplaceable loss. "The biggest contribution to Saptak was made by Nandan Mehta, Praful Bhai Mehta, and Manju Mehta," he said, voice thick with emotion. He shared how vibrant and full of life Manju Mehta had been, always listening intently to every artist who performed. "I miss her," he said softly, his words filled with sorrow.

This is the first year of the Saptak Music Festival since Manju Mehta's passing, and it serves as a reminder of how music can unite, heal, and help us remember.