3 Years, 250 Days of Filming: Rishabh Shetty Wraps Kantara Chapter 1; Making Video Hints This Was No Ordinary Film

Hyderabad: Hombale Films has officially wrapped the shoot of the much-anticipated prequel Kantara: Chapter 1, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty. Marking the occasion, the makers released a powerful "glimpse of the making" video at 10:35 AM on Monday, giving fans an emotional and inspiring look into the journey behind the film's creation. Coming to cinemas all across the world on October 2, 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 is dubbed as India's divine epic, that conquers the heart and soul of a tribe rooted in rich cultural history.

This video, complemented by a heartfelt voice-over, captures the raw intensity, sacred heart and the undying spirit that the team has endured in bringing this project to us. "From the soil of our land to the screens of the world - that was always the dream," the narrator said in the wrap video. After three years of dedicated work and 250 days of filming, the video celebrates the idea behidn the film. The amazing landscape shots, behind-the-scenes moments and shots of Rishab Shetty buffing himself up through Kalaripayattu training sessions introduce viewers to the world of Kantara throught the makers' lens.

The film is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a pan-India sensation and won Shetty the National Award for Best Actor and the film itself the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The original was set in a fictional village in Dakshina Kannada, revolving around a clash between a Kambala champion and a righteous forest officer. The upcoming chapter takes audiences back further- delving into the tribal legends, beliefs, and sacred histories that laid the foundation for the first story.

In a recent poster release coinciding with Rishab Shetty's 42nd birthday, he is seen wielding a battle axe and shield, donning the look of a tribal warrior, teasing a mystic and visually grand spectacle. Hombale Films wrote, "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon."

With the shoot now wrapped, the makers emphasised: "The journey doesn't end here… it's only just beginning." For fans eagerly awaiting this next chapter, the promise of another rich, culturally-rooted cinematic experience is now closer than ever.