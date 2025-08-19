3 Idiots Actor Achyut Potdar, Known For 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' Dialogue, Dies At 91

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best remembered for his role as the confused professor in 3 Idiots, passed away on Monday night (August 18). He was 91. Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to age-related health issues. His daughter confirmed that his last rites will be held in Thane on August 19.

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, into a Marathi family, Achyut Potdar spent his childhood in Indore. He excelled in academics, completing his postgraduate studies in economics and winning a gold medal in 1961. He briefly taught in Rewa before joining the Indian Army, where he rose to the rank of Captain. He retired from the Army in 1967 and later worked with Indian Oil for nearly 25 years as a senior officer. In 1992, he took voluntary retirement.

Even while working in the corporate sector, Potdar never gave up his love for theatre. He regularly participated in cultural programs and continued stage performances. It was at the age of 44 that he made his debut in films. Interestingly, he never actively asked for roles. Directors noticed his natural charm and calm presence, leading to consistent work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Potdar's first big break was with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, after which he went on to act in nearly all of Chopra's films, including Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir, and Parineeta. However, Potdar's most recognised role remains his portrayal of a confused professor in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (2009), whose dialogues "Kehna kya chahte ho?" is so popular that it is now a part of pop culture and still finds a place in memes on social media.

Throughout his career, Potdar acted in more than 125 Hindi films, 95 TV serials, 26 stage plays, and approximately 45 advertisements. He has acted in numerous films that became classics, including Tezaab, Ardh Satya, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Rangeela, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2, and Ventilator. He was seen on television in Wagle Ki Duniya, Bharat Ki Khoj, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Majha Hoshil Na, and many more.

Fans and colleagues remember him for his simplicity, humility, and honesty in every role. Star Pravah also paid tribute to him on social media, saying his smile and sincerity will always be remembered.

