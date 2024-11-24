29th IFFK Delegate Registration Opens November 25 - Know Time And Fees

Hyderabad: The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, is set to captivate cinema enthusiasts from December 13 to 20, 2024, in Thiruvananthapuram. Delegate registration for the festival will commence on Monday, November 25, at 10 am. Interested participants can register online at registration.iffk.in or in person at the delegate cell located at Tagore Theatre, the primary venue of the event.

The registration fee for the general category is Rs 1,180, inclusive of GST, while students can avail of the pass for Rs 590. The festival will showcase around 180 films spanning 15 theatres across the city.

This year's IFFK will feature a rich lineup of films under various categories, including an international competition showcasing films from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and a world cinema section with award-winning titles from prestigious global festivals. Other highlights include Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, the Country Focus section, and a tribute segment honouring lesser-known cinematic talents.

Over 100 international guests, including filmmakers, technicians, and jury members, will add to the festival's grandeur. Alongside film screenings, the event will host engaging activities like open forums, Meet the Director sessions, exhibitions, and cultural performances, creating a vibrant space for cinematic dialogue and appreciation.

Cinephiles and film professionals can look forward to an immersive experience as Kerala welcomes the world of cinema to Thiruvananthapuram.