Hyderabad: The Tamil film Iruvar, which was released during Pongal in 1997, continues to be celebrated by cinephiles even after 28 years. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film marked several significant milestones in Indian cinema and holds a special place in the hearts of its audience.

For Aishwarya Rai, crowned Miss World in 1994, Iruvar was the beginning of her illustrious film career. This was also the first production of Mani Ratnam's own banner, Madras Talkies, though he had earlier collaborated with other production houses. Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal made his Tamil debut in the film, and actor Prakash Raj received his first National Award for his remarkable portrayal of Tamizhselvan, a character inspired by real-life political figures.

28 Years Of Iruvar: A Timeless Political Drama By Mani Ratnam (Photo: Iruvar Movie, AP International)

The film Iruvar revolves around two people, Anandan (Mohanlal) and Tamizhselvan (Prakash Raj), whose paths intertwine as they pursue their dreams. Anandan aspires to become a celebrated actor, while Tamizhselvan dreams of transforming society through his writing and political ambitions. Their friendship evolves as they navigate the worlds of cinema and politics, eventually finding themselves on opposing sides. Despite their conflicts, Iruvar beautifully portrays how both characters achieve victories in their own ways.

While Iruvar draws inspiration from the lives of iconic Tamil Nadu political leaders like MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Kalaignar Karunanidhi, it is not a direct biography. Instead, Mani Ratnam crafts a fictionalised narrative, blending real events with imagined scenarios, and infuses depth and complexity into the characters.

The film boasts stellar performances from an ensemble cast, including Nassar, Revathi, Gautami, Rajesh, and Delhi Ganesh. Aishwarya Rai, in her debut, played dual roles - a modest village girl named Pushpavalli, and an actor named Kalpana.

Aishwarya Rai in the movie Iruvar (Photo: Iruvar Movie, AP International)

Mani Ratnam's screenplay and dialogues bring to life the political and cinematic landscapes of the 1950s and 60s. Tamizhselvan's fiery speeches and the realistic portrayal of personal and professional conflicts remain highlights of the film.

Santosh Sivan's cinematography is a major strength of Iruvar. The film uses a unique 1:1 aspect ratio to evoke the visual aesthetic of the 1950s and 60s, reflecting the filmmaking style of that era. The meticulous production design further enhances the period's authenticity.

Iruvar centres on the origins of Dravidian politics, which has been the dominant movement in the political life of Tamil Nadu and constrained the role of the national parties in the region. Other Indian languages have produced a number of biopics about politicians but then it seems Tamil cinema has never made a direct film about the lives of the leaders like Karunanidhi, and MG Ramachandran. In this context, Iruvar is of great cinematic interest as it tries to portray the political and cultural history of Tamil Nadu.

Set against the backdrop of politics and ambition in India, Tamil filmmakers believe that Iruvar truly depicts true artistry. Even after almost three decades from when it was produced, the film continues to garner praise owing to the soft storytelling, gripping narrative and nuanced sentiment depictions which infused ambition, friendship and political ideologies.