25 Years Of Kya Kehna: When Distributors Weren't Interested In The Preity Zinta starrer

Hyderabad: It's been 25 years since Kya Kehna hit theatres on May 19, 2000, and surprised everyone with its bold theme and box office success. The film, starring Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Chandrachur Singh, is remembered today for its sensitive portrayal of teenage pregnancy - a subject rarely touched in Bollywood at the time.

But the road to success wasn't easy. In a recent interview, producer Ramesh Taurani opened up about the many hurdles the film faced. One of the biggest issues was casting. At the time, Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh weren't big stars. Distributors were not interested in the film because of this. "We couldn't sell the film," Taurani said.

Originally, the film was set to star Chandrachur and Mukul Dev. But on the first day of shooting, Mukul didn't show up. That's when Saif Ali Khan was brought in at the last minute. Even then, things didn't get easier. Taurani was under pressure and worried about the film's future.

He then tried to bring Salman Khan into the film. He asked Chandrachur to step aside. Surprisingly, Chandrachur agreed at first. Taurani then approached Salman, who said yes immediately. "I don't even want to hear the script. I'll do it because you asked me," Khan reportedly said. But he added one condition - he would only do the film if Chandrachur gave a written statement agreeing to step down. "I don't want to take someone else's role. I don't want something that's cursed," Salman emphasised.

However, when news of this reached Chandrachur, and he changed his mind. He felt it wouldn't be wise to quit a Tips Films project. Salman respected his decision and told Taurani to continue with Chandrachur. Kya Kehna, despite all the back-and-forth craziness, was a super-hit. Zinta captivated everyone with her portrayal of a young woman who ultimately embraces her unwanted pregnancy, despite all the societal stigma.

The Kundan Shah directorial struck a chord with the audience. It presented a perspective on outdated views and had people talking about taboos such as premarital pregnancy. The songs, composed by Rajesh Roshan, amused the audience too.