ETV Bharat / entertainment

24-Year-Old Song Writer Held For Sending Threat Messages To Salman Khan

A budding songwriter was arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

24-Year-Old Song Writer Held For Sending Threat Messages To Salman Khan
File photo of Salman Khan (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a budding song writer for allegedly sending threat messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs 5 crore from him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said. Sohail Pasha, held from Raichur in Karnataka, wanted a song written by him to become famous and used this ploy for the purpose, police claimed.

The WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai traffic police on November 7 received multiple messages stating that the sender was a member of the Bishnoi gang, and Salman Khan would be killed if he did not pay Rs 5 crore. They would also kill the writer of the song "Main Sikandar Hun", the sender warned.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police tracked down the mobile number from which the messages had come to Raichur. Accordingly, a team was sent to Karnataka and Vyankatesh Narayan, who owned the number, was interrogated, the official said. But Narayan's mobile phone had no Internet facility, he said.

Police then found that his phone had received a WhatsApp installation OTP. Narayan told police that on November 3, a stranger approached him in a marketplace and asked if he could have Narayan's phone for making a call. Probe revealed that the man had installed WhatsApp on his own mobile by using Narayan's mobile number to obtain an OTP, the official said.

The crime branch team then zeroed in on Pasha at Manavi village near Raichur. He turned out to be the writer of "Main Sikandar Hun" song mentioned in the threat, the official said, adding that he wanted to make the song famous and hence used this ploy of including it in a threat message to a famous person.

Pasha was brought to Mumbai and handed over to Worli police for further probe, the official said. The traffic police helpline has received at least four threat messages for Salman Khan in the recent months.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a budding song writer for allegedly sending threat messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs 5 crore from him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said. Sohail Pasha, held from Raichur in Karnataka, wanted a song written by him to become famous and used this ploy for the purpose, police claimed.

The WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai traffic police on November 7 received multiple messages stating that the sender was a member of the Bishnoi gang, and Salman Khan would be killed if he did not pay Rs 5 crore. They would also kill the writer of the song "Main Sikandar Hun", the sender warned.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police tracked down the mobile number from which the messages had come to Raichur. Accordingly, a team was sent to Karnataka and Vyankatesh Narayan, who owned the number, was interrogated, the official said. But Narayan's mobile phone had no Internet facility, he said.

Police then found that his phone had received a WhatsApp installation OTP. Narayan told police that on November 3, a stranger approached him in a marketplace and asked if he could have Narayan's phone for making a call. Probe revealed that the man had installed WhatsApp on his own mobile by using Narayan's mobile number to obtain an OTP, the official said.

The crime branch team then zeroed in on Pasha at Manavi village near Raichur. He turned out to be the writer of "Main Sikandar Hun" song mentioned in the threat, the official said, adding that he wanted to make the song famous and hence used this ploy of including it in a threat message to a famous person.

Pasha was brought to Mumbai and handed over to Worli police for further probe, the official said. The traffic police helpline has received at least four threat messages for Salman Khan in the recent months.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THREAT TO SALMANSALMAN KHANSONG WRITER ARRESTEDSALMAN KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.