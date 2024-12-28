ETV Bharat / entertainment

21st Third Eye Asian Film Festival To Be Held From Jan 10 In Mumbai, Thane; Registration Now Open

Hyderabad: The 21st edition of the Third Eye Asian Film Festival, a cornerstone of Maharashtra's film culture, is set to take place from January 10 to January 16, 2025. This year's festival will be held at MovieMax Theatres in Andheri, Sion, and Thane, bringing an impressive lineup of 61 films from across Asia to cinephiles in Mumbai and Thane.

Opening the festival will be the acclaimed Chinese film The Black Dog, which won the Best Film award in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival. This marks the beginning of a week-long celebration of Asian cinema, which continues to remain underappreciated despite its growing global acclaim.

The Third Eye Asian Film Festival, initiated by the Asian Film Foundation in 2002, aims to bridge the gap between Indian audiences and the diverse cinematic treasures of Asia. Over the past two decades, it has become a prominent feature on Mumbai's cultural calendar, showcasing films from countries like China, Bhutan, Nepal, Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Sri Lanka.

Key Sections and Highlights

The Asian Spectrum section will feature films from countries including China, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, and Bhutan, offering a diverse array of storytelling styles. South Korea will take the spotlight in the Country Focus segment, with six of its films being showcased.

Indian cinema will also shine brightly, with a special competition section dedicated to Marathi films. Eight films will compete in this category, including Asha (Directed by Deepak Patil), Cineman (Directed by Umesh Bagade), and Gypsy (Directed by Shashi Khandare). Additionally, 11 films in languages such as Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, and Assamese will be screened in the Indian segment. Notable entries include Jhanjhaarpur (Directed by Naveen Chandra), Pai Tang (Directed by Prabal Khuand), and Juiphool (Directed by Jadumoni Dutta).