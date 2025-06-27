Oscars 2026: Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Invitees, Full List of Indian Members and How Academy Membership Works

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan has added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap. The screen icon known for redefining Indian cinema with pathbreaking performances is now officially a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Haasan becomes only the second Indian actor ever to receive an invitation from the Academy. The first? Tamil star Suriya, who was inducted in 2022.

But Haasan isn’t the only Indian in the Academy’s Class of 2025. This year, the Academy has inducted 534 global talents and it is the largest batch since 2020. Kamal aside, over a dozen Indians across categories have made the cut for Oscars 2026 membership list.

Indians in the Academy Class of 2025: The Full List

This year’s Indian invitees reflect the country’s growing footprint across every department of global filmmaking and not just acting.

Actors: Kamal Haasan (Nayakan, Vikram), Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15, Andhadhun)

Casting Directors: Karan Mally (Toofaan, Gully Boy)

Cinematographers: Ranabir Das (All We Imagine as Light, A Night of Knowing Nothing)

Costume Designers: Maxima Basu (Bajirao Mastani, All We Imagine as Light)

Documentary Filmmakers: Arun Bhattarai (Agent of Happiness), Smriti Mundhra (St. Louis Superman, The Romantics)

Executives: Ravi Ahuja (Sony)

Production & Technology: Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Momita SenGupta, Munira Tayabji

Sound: P.M. Satheesh (Baahubali: The Beginning, Agni)

Visual Effects: Ravi Bansal (The Jungle Book), Abishek Nair (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Yugandhar Tammareddy (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo), Jateen Thakkar (Leo, Mirzya)

Writers: Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light, A Night of Knowing Nothing)

Associates (Non-Voting): Raj Kapoor, Emmy-nominated producer of the Oscars telecast

How Oscar Academy Membership Works

Becoming an Academy member isn’t as simple as applying. One can’t apply at all. There are only two ways in:

Automatic Entry for Oscar Nominees: If you’re nominated for an Oscar, you’re automatically considered for membership for that year.

Sponsorship: Non-nominees must be recommended by two existing Academy members from the same branch (e.g., actors, cinematographers, etc.).

Each branch evaluates candidates based on professional merit, and the Academy prioritises diversity and inclusion. This year’s invitees are 41% women, 45% from underrepresented communities, and 55% from outside the U.S.

If all invited members accept, the Academy’s total membership will rise to 11,120, of which 10,143 can vote.

Why This Matters

India’s increasing presence in the Academy isn’t just symbolic. It translates to greater representation in global film conversations, awards consideration, and a stronger voice in shaping the future of cinema. Filmmakers like Payal Kapadia, who made history at Cannes this year, and documentarians like Smriti Mundhra, are now bringing Indian stories to global audiences and into the rooms where Oscar ballots are cast.

With the next Oscars scheduled for March 15, 2026, and new rules mandating members watch all films in a category before voting, the Academy seems to be reshaping itself.

And this year, thanks to talents like Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Payal Kapadia, India is more visible in the Academy’s evolving landscape than ever before.

However, when it comes to actual wins, India's track record at the Oscars remains modest. Despite being home to one of the world’s largest and oldest film industries, now over a century old, India has earned only 10 Oscar trophies to date.

As the Academy itself approaches its 100th year, all eyes will be on which film is chosen as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars and whether it can finally break new ground on Hollywood’s biggest stage.