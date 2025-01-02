ETV Bharat / entertainment

Upcoming Movies Of 2025: Sikandar, Game Changer, Thug Life, And More

Hyderabad: As we step into 2025, the Indian film industry is gearing up for an exciting year with a diverse lineup of releases across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. After a lukewarm 2024, filmmakers and audiences are pinning hopes on a slate of action-packed narratives, period dramas, and star-studded entertainers to light up the silver screen. Here's a comprehensive look at some of the most awaited films of 2025.

Hindi Movies

Fateh (Release date: January 10)

Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, promises a thrilling start to the year. This action-packed drama stars Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. With a stylish teaser and chart-topping songs, trade analysts predict an impressive opening for the film.

Emergency (Release date: January 17)

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is set to narrate the gripping story of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from playing the lead role, Ranaut has written, directed, and co-produced the film. Despite delays and certification challenges, the film is poised to leave a mark.

Azaad (Release date: January 17)

Releasing alongside Emergency, Azaad is a historical adventure directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Featuring newcomers Aman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, with Ajay Devgn in a cameo, the film aims to captivate audiences with its epic storytelling.

Sky Force (Release date: January 24)

Akshay Kumar headlines Sky Force, an aerial action drama scheduled for the Republic Day weekend. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, the film is generating buzz with its upcoming trailer release on January 3.

Deva (Release date: January 31)

Shahid Kapoor takes on a gritty role in Deva, a neo-noir action thriller directed by Roshan Andrews. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film explores a high-stakes investigation filled with twists and betrayals.

Chhaava ( Release date: February 14)

Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The film also features Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, promising a visually stunning spectacle.

Sikandar ( Release date: Eid 2025)

Salman Khan teams up with director AR Murugadoss for Sikandar, an action-packed film co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser has already created waves online, setting high expectations for its release.

War 2 (Release date: August 14)

Hrithik Roshan returns with War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and is part of YRF's Spy Universe. Patriotic themes and high-octane action make this a potential box office juggernaut.