Upcoming Movies Of 2025: Sikandar, Game Changer, Thug Life, And More

Hyderabad: As we step into 2025, the Indian film industry is gearing up for an exciting year with a diverse lineup of releases across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. After a lukewarm 2024, filmmakers and audiences are pinning hopes on a slate of action-packed narratives, period dramas, and star-studded entertainers to light up the silver screen. Here's a comprehensive look at some of the most awaited films of 2025.
- Hindi Movies
Fateh (Release date: January 10)
Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, promises a thrilling start to the year. This action-packed drama stars Sood alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. With a stylish teaser and chart-topping songs, trade analysts predict an impressive opening for the film.
Emergency (Release date: January 17)
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is set to narrate the gripping story of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from playing the lead role, Ranaut has written, directed, and co-produced the film. Despite delays and certification challenges, the film is poised to leave a mark.
Azaad (Release date: January 17)
Releasing alongside Emergency, Azaad is a historical adventure directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Featuring newcomers Aman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, with Ajay Devgn in a cameo, the film aims to captivate audiences with its epic storytelling.
Sky Force (Release date: January 24)
Akshay Kumar headlines Sky Force, an aerial action drama scheduled for the Republic Day weekend. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, the film is generating buzz with its upcoming trailer release on January 3.
Deva (Release date: January 31)
Shahid Kapoor takes on a gritty role in Deva, a neo-noir action thriller directed by Roshan Andrews. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film explores a high-stakes investigation filled with twists and betrayals.
Chhaava ( Release date: February 14)
Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The film also features Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, promising a visually stunning spectacle.
Sikandar ( Release date: Eid 2025)
Salman Khan teams up with director AR Murugadoss for Sikandar, an action-packed film co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser has already created waves online, setting high expectations for its release.
War 2 (Release date: August 14)
Hrithik Roshan returns with War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and is part of YRF's Spy Universe. Patriotic themes and high-octane action make this a potential box office juggernaut.
Alpha (Release date: Christmas 2025)
Alia Bhatt takes centre stage in Alpha, another addition to the Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail and co-starring Sharvari Wagh, the film is expected to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience during the holiday season.
- Other Notable Hindi Releases:
Housefull 5 ( Release date: June 2025)
Metro… In Dino (Release date: To be announced)
Jolly LLB 3 (Release date: April 10)
Baaghi 4 (Release date: September 5)
- Tamil Movies
Good Bad Ugly (Release date: January 10)
Ajith Kumar teams up with director Adhik Ravichandran for Good Bad Ugly. With Ajith's striking transformation, this film promises to be an intense, action-filled ride.
Coolie (Release date: May 1)
Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj collaborate for Coolie, a star-studded spectacle that's already generating massive anticipation. With Lokesh's reputation for crafting blockbusters, expectations are sky-high.
Thug Life (Release date: June 5)
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam reunites with Kamal Haasan for Thug Life, a gangster drama also featuring Silambarasan TR. With music by AR Rahman, this film is one of the most awaited projects of the year.
Thalapathy 69 (Release date: October 2025)
Marking Vijay's final film before his retirement, Thalapathy 69, directed by H Vinoth, is expected to be a grand farewell. Fans are gearing up for an emotional and cinematic extravaganza.
- Other Exciting Tamil Projects:
Retro (Release date: To be announced)
Dragon (Release date: February 2025)
Love Insurance Kompany (Release date: To be announced)
- Telugu Movies
Game Changer (Release date: January 10)
Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer stars Ram Charan in a double role alongside Kiara Advani. This political thriller is one of the most awaited Telugu projects of the year.
The Raja Saab (Release date: April 10)
Prabhas returns to his romantic roots with The Raja Saab, offering a refreshing change from his larger-than-life action films.
Akhanda 2 (Release date: September 25)
Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu team up again for Akhanda 2, the sequel to their massive hit. Packed with high-voltage drama, it's set to attract mass audiences.
- Other Telugu Releases:
Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Release date: March 28)
The Paradise (Release date: April 14)
- Kannada Movies
Kantara: Chapter 1 (Release date: October 2)
Richard Anthony (Release date: March 14)
KD - The Devil (Release date: To be announced)
- Malayalam Movies
Bazooka (Release date: January 18)
Empuraan (Release date: March 27)
Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer (Release date: To be announced)
2025 is shaping up to be a year filled with cinematic variety and ambitious storytelling. From larger-than-life action sequences to heartwarming dramas, Indian cinema is ready to captivate audiences across the globe. With prominent names, innovative narratives, and high expectations, these films are set to redefine entertainment this year. Mark your calendars, and get ready for an exhilarating ride!
