'2025 Please Be Kind': Hina Khan Drops 2024 Photodump With Hopeful Wish For New Year

Hina Khan reflects on her challenging 2024, sharing pictures with loved ones, expressing gratitude, and manifesting good health and positivity for a kinder 2025.

'2025 Please Be Kind': Hina Khan Drops 2024 Photodump With Hopeful Wish For New Year
'2025 Please Be Kind': Hina Khan Drops 2024 Photodump With Hopeful Wish For New Year
Published : Jan 11, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Hina Khan, who is battling stage three breast cancer, has been dealing with the situation with resilience and positivity. The actor recently took to social media to share a photo dump, reflecting on her challenging journey in 2024 and manifesting a kinder 2025. The post captured her gratitude and hope for good health in the coming year.

Sharing the series of pictures on her Instagram handle, the actor wrote in the caption, "Alhamdullilah. Gratitude. 2025 plz be kind. Good health, Good health, Good health, Dua." The first picture is of a heart-shaped rice meal on a platter, perhaps signifying her journey of self-love and healing. Some of the pictures display the immense support of her loved ones during her difficult times.

One of the images shows Hina with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, and a child. Other pictures depict her determination and strength, focusing on regaining physical health. A family photo set against a beautifully decorated backdrop showcases her cherished moments with her loved ones. One photo features Hina gracefully walking the ramp at a fashion show last year.

A standout moment from the post is a serene solo shot of Hina seated in a room adorned with flowers, bouquets, and balloons, with the actor flashing a smile of positivity. The post also includes a photo of her with hospital staff during her treatment and a candid wheelchair selfie with Rocky by her side.

Hina shared the news of her stage three breast cancer diagnosis in July 2024 through a social media post. Despite the diagnosis, she assured her followers that she was in good spirits and undergoing treatment. Since then, her fans have showered her with love, encouragement, and prayers.

