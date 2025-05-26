2025 Anime Awards: Solo Leveling Tops The Chart With Nine Wins; Full Winners List Inside

Mumbai: The global anime community came together to celebrate the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held in Tokyo, Japan, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa. This year's event was historic, with a record 51 million votes cast worldwide, proving just how much anime has become a global cultural force.

The biggest winner of the night was Solo Leveling, which took home Anime of the Year along with several other awards. Another historic moment was the first-ever Global Impact Award, presented to the legendary series Attack on Titan, honouring its lasting influence on anime fans and the global entertainment landscape.

2025 Anime Awards (Photo: ETV Bharat)

A Celebration of Anime and its Creators

The 9th edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards was hosted by fan-favourite duo Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira, who returned for their third consecutive year. The event welcomed global celebrities and anime lovers from around the world. The star-studded list of presenters included Kacey Musgraves, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, J Balvin, Damiano David, Rina Sawayama, Pabllo Vittar, Chloe Kim, Dean Fujioka, and many others. These stars helped present awards to anime's top creators, voice artists, and performers.

2025 Anime Awards (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Record-Breaking Global Fan Participation

Fans from over 200 countries participated in this year's voting. Countries like India, Brazil, France, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Spain were among the most active. Both Canada and Chile made it into the top ten voting nations for the first time. Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini shared, "These are not just series or songs. They are powerful works of art that define the identity of anime fans worldwide. This year's 51 million votes prove how deeply people care about anime and its stories."

2025 Anime Awards (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Top Honours: Solo Leveling Dominates

The South Korean webtoon-turned-anime Solo Leveling won big. It was crowned Anime of the Year, and also received awards for Best Action, Best New Series, Best Ending Sequence, Best Score, Best Main Character (Sung Jinwoo), and multiple voice performance awards across languages. The show's thrilling animation, intense action, and strong emotional core made it a favourite with fans globally.

2025 Anime Awards (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Attack on Titan: A Global Milestone

The inaugural Global Impact Award was awarded to Attack on Titan, recognising the series for its groundbreaking storytelling and cultural legacy. The final chapter of the anime, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, premiered in late 2024 and marked the end of a 10-year journey. Yuichiro Hayashi from MAPPA accepted the award on behalf of the creative team, thanking fans for their support over the years.

2025 Anime Awards (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Live Performances Set the Stage on Fire

The ceremony featured live performances that thrilled fans both in-person and online. Popular hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts, winners of Best Anime Song for Otonoke from Dan Da Dan, lit up the stage with a high-energy show. LiSA, one of Japan's most beloved anime singers, performed three of her most iconic hits, including Gurenge from Demon Slayer. Rock legends FLOW also made a special appearance with their classic DAYS, celebrating 20 years of Eureka Seven.

2025 Anime Awards (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Major Category Winners

Here are some of the top winners from the 2025 Anime Awards:

1. Anime of the Year - Solo Leveling

2. Film of the Year - Look Back

3. Best Original Anime - Ninja Kamui

4. Best Continuing Series - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

5. Best New Series - Solo Leveling

6. Best Opening Sequence - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

7. Best Ending Sequence - request - krage - Solo Leveling

8. Best Action - Solo Leveling

9. Best Comedy - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

10. Best Drama - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

11. Best Isekai Anime - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

12. Best Romance - Blue Box

13. Best Slice of Life - Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

14. Best Animation - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

15. Best Background Art - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

16. Best Character Design - DAN DA DAN

17. Best Director - Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

18. Best Main Character - Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

19. Best Supporting Character - Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

20. "Must Protect At All Cost" Character - Anya Forger - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

21. Best Anime Song - Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - DAN DA DAN

22. Best Score - Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano

23. Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance - Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

24. Best English Voice Artist Performance - Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

25. Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance - Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

26. Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance - Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

27. Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

28. Best French Voice Artist Performance - Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

29. Best German Voice Artist Performance - Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE

30. Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance - Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

31. Best Italian Voice Artist Performance - Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back

32. Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance - Miguel Angel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Crunchyroll's Growing Global Influence

The Anime Awards are now a global tradition, reflecting how anime has become a major part of mainstream entertainment. With the support of Sony Music Solutions and Dempsey Productions, Crunchyroll continues to bridge anime fans around the world. The full awards show will soon be available to stream on Crunchyroll's YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as Sony Pictures Core and other Sony global platforms.

Anime for Everyone

Crunchyroll's mission is simple: anime is for everyone. With a massive anime library, live events, gaming, and merchandise, Crunchyroll continues to offer fans the ultimate anime experience - whether on mobile, consoles, or big-screen devices.