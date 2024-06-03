2 Years of Vikram: When Kamal Haasan Denied Watching the Final Cut, Saying 'If I Look at It...'

Hyderabad: Two years have flown by since the release of Vikram, one of the movies that not only entertained but also revived the charm of watching films in theatres post the pandemic gloom. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring the legendary Kamal Haasan alongside acclaimed actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the film turned out to be a blockbuster hit in 2022.

Vikram marked Kamal Haasan's return on sets after nearly six years. The film with Lokesh, a self-proclaimed Kamal fanboy, at the helm, featured the screen icon as Vikram/Karnan, the leader of a vigilante masked gang.

During one of the promotional interviews for Vikram, Kanagaraj openly admitted to feeling the weight of fan expectations. Lokesh, who was only three films old back then, was determined to impress the superstar with his writing prowess knowing that crafting a script worthy of Kamal's stature was no easy feat.

When discussing his experience working with Kamal Haasan, the filmmaker revealed few interesting anecdotes. One of which was the superstar adamantly refusing to review the edited sequence, leaving him surprised. What was even more astonishing for Lokesh was Haasan's reason behind this decision. As Lokesh recounts, Haasan explained, "If I look at it, I’ll only see the flaws." He was concerned that critiquing the footage could dent Lokesh's confidence.

Kanagaraj also shared his admiration for Vijay Sethupathi's dedication to character development, undergoing rigorous training under actor Pooja Devariya to perfect his body language and diction. Similarly, Fahadh Faasil's ability to seamlessly switch between characters impressed Kanagaraj, despite the initial language barrier.

Released in 2022, Vikram enjoyed a remarkable 13-week theatrical run, grossing a worldwide total of Rs 414.43 crore, with Rs 247.32 crore net in India alone. The film's narrative seamlessly transitions between mystery and action, with the latter dominating the second half, defying conventions by featuring a septuagenarian superstar in an action-packed role.