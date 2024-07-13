ETV Bharat / entertainment

'2 Kings In One Frame': Fans Elated As Mahesh Babu And MS Dhoni Flash Timeless Smiles In Pic From Anant-Radhika's Wedding

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Mahesh Babu shared a photo with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, clicked at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The Instagram post, captioned "With the legend!" has delighted fans and received praise from celebrities like Namrata Shirodkar and Ranveer Singh.

'2 Kings In One Frame': Fans Elated As Mahesh Babu And MS Dhoni Flash Timeless Smiles In Pic From Anant-Radika's Wedding
Mahesh Babu And MS Dhoni Flash Timeless Smiles (Photo: Instagram/Mahesh Babu)

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu was one of the esteemed celebrities who graced the big fat wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. Now, on Saturday, the 48-year-old actor shared a captivating snapshot on his social media platform. His latest post features a rare and endearing moment with none other than the legendary former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni, who has led the team to two World Cup victories including T20I and ODI World Cup.

The image shared on Instagram on Saturday, captured during the high-profile wedding, showcases the duo flashing cute smiles as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "With the legend! (Followed by a couple of heart emojis)." The post has sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their admiration for the two icons. One fab gushed, "2 Kings in one frame," while another fan exclaimed, "Wow, both are my favourites, and they share the same zodiac sign!" A third fan wrote, "Whatttt, both my idols in a single frame!"

The post also garnered reactions from Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, who dropped a heart eyes emoji, and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who commented, "Love it!"

Meanwhile, speaking of Mahesh Babu's professional endeavours, he is gearing up for the most anticipated project of his career, a film collaboration with RRR director SS Rajamouli. With the film's details under cover, fans are eagerly awaiting updates, which are expected to be revealed this year on August 9, coinciding with Mahesh Babu's birthday.

Last Updated : 3 hours ago

TAGGED:

MAHESH BABU DHONI AT AMBANI WEDDING MAHESH BABU MS DHONI MAHESH BABU MS DHONI PIC TOGETHER MAHESH BABU POSES WITH MS DHONI

