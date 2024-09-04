Over 150 Sandalwood Figures Petition K'taka Government to Form Committee Following Justice Hema Report

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent revelations about the Malayalam film industry, the Kannada film industry has demanded similar measures to address issues of sexual harassment and inequality. The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) has petitioned the Karnataka government to establish a committee headed by retired judges to investigate these concerns within Sandalwood. The petition, signed by 153 individuals from various sectors of the Kannada film industry, highlights the ongoing issues of sexual harassment and systemic inequality faced by women.

This call for action comes after the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed significant problems within the Malayalam film industry and led to serious allegations against several prominent figures. Chetan Ahimsa, an actor and social activist who is also a member of FIRE, emphasised the need for a thorough investigation. He stated that the committee should focus on examining the issues faced by women in the Kannada film industry and propose measures to ensure a safer working environment.

The petition demands two key actions: the formation of a committee led by retired judges to conduct a comprehensive investigation and the implementation of rules to promote safer working conditions for women in the industry. Prominent signatories include filmmakers and actors such as Kavita Lankesh, Ramya, Aindritha Ray, and Shruti Hariharan, among others.