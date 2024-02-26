14 Years Already: Samantha in Disbelief, Nayanthara Wishes Fellow Actor

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been the buzz of the town recently, announcing her comeback to films. The actor has been diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune disorder that damages and weakens the human muscles over time. However, now she is back and in time as she completes 14 years in the industry.

Samantha has been living life to the fullest, taking out time to fully recover from her autoimmune condition. Despite a setback, Samantha demonstrated that there is more to life than giving up. The actress took time to reflect on life, and build hobbies, such as horseback riding, yoga, and youth education.

Samantha in disbelief as she completes 14 years in the industry

On February 26, Samantha Ruth Prabhu finished 14 years in the business. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of herself counting the years on her fingers and looking amazed. Sharing the video, she wrote: "14 years already... Whaaaaaaaa!!!" In another Story, the actor shared a screenshot of a trending hashtag related to her on X (formerly known as Twitter).

#14YearsOfSamanthaLegacy trends on X

The Yashoda actor dropped the screenshot of trending Twitter hashtags, with #14yearsofsamanthalegacy being one of them. Reacting to it, she wrote, "Could have been a little more subtle but what the heck... I love you mostest." As fans wished the actor, fellow contemporary Nayanthara too turned to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Samantha with the caption, "Congratulations on 14 years, Sam! More power to you!"

Nayanthara wishes fellow actor Samantha as she completes 14 years in the film business

For the unversed, Samantha has taken a short hiatus from acting owing to her health conditions. She spoke up about this a while back and is now ensuring that the general public is likewise educated on such issues. The actress has also established a podcast where she talks about health-related subjects, with a focus on autoimmunity and how to better prevent, manage, and deal with it.

Going forward, Samantha will co-star with Varun Dhawan in the series Citadel, which is directed by Raj and DK. Meanwhile, she founded her own production company, Tralala Moving Pictures. The actor stated that in her new role as a producer, she will showcase stories that are new-age, honest, and important. She has not yet announced which picture she will be endorsing initially.