120 Bahadur Teaser: Farhan Akhtar Transforms Into War Hero Major Shaitan Singh In Battle Of Rezang La

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has dropped the teaser of his upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur. The teaser, shared on Tuesday, August 5, via Farhan's Instagram handle, offers a glimpse into one of the Indian Army's most legendary battles - the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote in the caption, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025."

The film, based on actual events, commemorates the valiant and selfless service associated with 120 Indian soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought to defend their post against an overwhelming Chinese army in one of the most inhospitable regions of the world during the Indo-Sino War. Farhan Akhtar plays the character of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC), who led this historic stand with exemplary bravery.

In the teaser, there is a depiction of the battlefields covered in snow and drenched in gunfire, grit, and eternal patriotism. Farhan, seen in a commanding avatar, brings intensity and emotional depth to this character. According to sources close to the production, the actor underwent rigorous military-style training and high-altitude acclimatisation to authentically portray the late Major.

"The team shot at around 14,000 feet in Ladakh, and temperatures often dipped to minus 5, even minus 10 degrees on some days," revealed an industry source to a newswire. "The aim was to honour the story with honesty, and Farhan really went all in - physically, mentally, emotionally," the source added.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur also stars Raashii Khanna in a key role. The film is being jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, and Amit Chandrra of Trigger Happy Studios.

The project marks Farhan's return to the big screen after his last acting appearance in Toofaan (2021), a sports drama by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan, known for his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai and war film Lakshya, brings both emotional insight and cinematic scale to 120 Bahadur. 120 Bahadur is set for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025.