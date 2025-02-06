ETV Bharat / entertainment

12 Booked for Assaulting Comedian Over Jokes on Veer Pahariya After Actor Condemns Attack

12 people were booked for attacking comedian Pranit More over his jokes on Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Pranit More was physically assaulted after he made jokes about Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya at a recent event. In an update on the case, Police have booked 12 people for the alleged assault that took place in Solapur, Maharashtra. The actor, who recently made his debut in Sky Force, alongside Akshay Kumar, is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde.

The police complaint alleges that the shocking incident occurred on February 2, 2025, after More delivered his set at 24K Kraft Brewzz in Solapur. The comedian was attacked by men posing as fans who had stayed back to get pictures with him. Taking advantage of the crowd leaving, around 10-12 men led by Tanveer Shaikh started hitting the comedian, warning him not to joke about their 'Veer Baba'.

The incident came to light after the comedian's team posted the details of the harrowing experience. The post read: "They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured. If a comedian can be physically assaulted for making a joke, what does that say about our basic rights and safety? As Maharashtrian artists, we never imagined that in his own state, he would face such violence just for doing his job."

Reacting to the social media post, Veer expressed his heartfelt sorrow. He wrote: "Shocked and deeply saddened by what happened, Pranit. I want to make it absolutely clear that I had no involvement in this and strongly condemn any form of violence. I've always taken trolling in stride and would never encourage harm toward anyone, especially a fellow artist."

Extending support, the Sky Force actor added: "I'm truly sorry this happened to you, and I will do whatever I can to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Sending you strength."

