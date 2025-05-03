112 Years of Indian Cinema: Ramoji Group Stall Steals Spotlight At Waves 2025 Summit

Mumbai: The first indigenous Indian film was released on May 3, 1913—exactly 112 years ago today. To mark this historic milestone, the ongoing Waves 2025 summit at BKC, Mumbai, organised by the Government of India, aims to encourage the film industry to embrace new technology and ideas.

Among the many highlights of the summit is the Ramoji Group’s interactive stall, which has become a major attraction for attendees, including schoolchildren, young filmmakers, and professionals from the film industry.

Renowned Marathi film director Ravi Jadhav visited the stall today with his entire team. He explored the group’s green screen setup and interacted with technical experts to understand the latest advancements in filmmaking technology.

“What kind of technology is being used? Which machines are involved? How are they operated? What are the costs?” These were some of the questions that experts at the Ramoji Group stall addressed in detail for visitors.

Ravi Jadhav, who has shot many films at Ramoji Film City, expressed his appreciation for the technological innovations on display. He said, “There needs to be constant evolution in the film industry. We always say films should be realistic. When I started filmmaking, digital technology was still new, and many doubted it. Today, most films are released digitally, especially on OTT platforms. VFX and AI are the future. We may not see the pros and cons right away, but over time, we will. Visiting the Ramoji stall was truly insightful.”

