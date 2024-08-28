'100 Days To Go For Pushpa 2 The Rule': Allu Arjun's Intense Look In New Poster Hints At A Rebel's Return

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring South Indian superstar Allu Arjun in the lead role, have dropped a new poster on Wednesday. The newly released poster for the movie is setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2024.

Featuring Allu Arjun in a striking and intense close-up, the poster exudes power and raw energy. Bathed in a deep, almost ominous red hue, the image captures Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, in a moment of poised action, his eyes burning with determination. Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram to share the poster with a caption that read, "100 DAYS TO GO for #Pushpa2TheRule. Get ready for an ICONIC box office experience. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024." The poster highlights "WITNESS HIS RULE IN 100 DAYS," building excitement for the film's release on December 6.

This visual presentation of Allu Arjun, with his hand raised and partially covering his face, adorned with traditional jewellery, suggests a continuation of the rebellious and rugged persona that captivated audiences in the first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise. The character's posture and the intense red background suggest a tone of defiance, setting the mood for what will likely be a powerful narrative.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. With the film's release date now set, fans have already begun the countdown, eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens.