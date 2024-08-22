ETV Bharat / entertainment

10 Years of Mardaani: Yash Raj Films Announce 'Next Chapter' with Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is all set to return as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the Mardaani franchise, with production set to start in early 2025. The announcement, made on the 10th anniversary of the original film, promises a continuation of the series' focus on powerful female-led narratives and formidable antagonists.

Hyderabad: On the 10th anniversary of the original film Mardaani, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced the franchise's third installment. Celebrated for its powerful portrayal of a female cop, the Mardaani series stars Rani Mukerji in the role of a cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy. The franchise began in 2014 and saw a successful sequel in 2019, gaining acclaim for its depiction of a woman confronting crime and corruption.

YRF took to Instagram to mark the occasion, expressing gratitude for a decade of support and hinting at exciting developments for the next chapter. "10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits. Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today," the post read. Mukerji, known for her roles in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Hichki, and No One Killed Jessica, is set to reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The film’s production is scheduled to start in early 2025. According to sources close to the project, the script, developed by YRF's in-house team, is in its final stages. The upcoming film will introduce a formidable new antagonist, continuing the franchise’s tradition of compelling negative characters. The new installment promises to explore complex narrative elements, enhancing the depth of both the case and Mukerji's character.

