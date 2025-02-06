ETV Bharat / business

Zomato Turns Eternal After Board Approval

The change is subject to the approval of shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable statutory authorities, a regulatory filing by Zomato states.

New Delhi: Quick food and grocery delivery major Zomato has been rechristened 'Eternal' after being approved by the board on Thursday. The change is subject to the approval of shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable statutory authorities, as required, a regulatory filing by the company states.

However, the brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato, will remain unchanged along with the app.

"Our board has approved this change today (Tuesday) and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker," Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder and CEO, said in a letter to shareholders.

Eternal will comprise four major businesses as of now Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure, Goyal informed.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using "Eternal" (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd," Goyal stated.

