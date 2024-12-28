ETV Bharat / business

Yearender 2024: Adani Group, A Tumultuous Year Amid Scrutiny And Challenges

2024 was a year of significant upheaval for one of India's largest conglomerates, the Adani Group led by its promoter Gautam Adani. Once the mighty symbol of India’s rise in the global business circles, the Adani Group, which is active in infrastructure-to-renewable-energy-to-defence-to-FMCG sectors, faced intense scrutiny, both domestically and internationally.

This scrutiny intensified following a short-seller report by Hindenburg Research in early 2023, which was followed by another report by a network of investigative journalists known as the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in September last year. As a result, the Adani Group, which was founded less than four decades ago in 1988 by Gautam Adani remained under public scrutiny throughout this year as well. At the end of this year, in November 2024, the bombshell for the Adani Group came in the form of an indictment by the US Court of Eastern District of New York.

Two earlier reports were by private entities, but they made an adverse impact on the valuation of Adani Group stocks and severely dented the personal wealth of its promoter Gautam Adani. However, the formal indictment of Adani Group and its officials by a US district court for their alleged role in an over $250 million bribery scheme related to power supply deals with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a state-owned company under the Ministry of Renewable Energy. The Adani Group has refuted the allegations.

As expected, the US indictment reverberated through the stock market, affecting investor sentiment, altering business partnerships, and, ultimately, damaging the financial standing of both the Adani Group and its billionaire promoter, Gautam Adani.

The US Indictment And Its Impact On Adani Group

In addition to the continued adverse impact of the Hindenburg and OCCRP reports in 2023, this year was marked by the US indictment of several Adani Group officials and its companies under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), compounding the Adani Group’s woes that started with Hindenburg report last year.

This indictment was based on the allegations that certain officials within the Adani Group had been involved in fraudulent activities related to the group’s effort to raise money from US investors. the US authorities accused the group of having misled investors through false financial disclosures and manipulative trading practices in US markets. These developments sent shockwaves through the financial community, leading to further declines in the stock prices of Adani Group companies and exacerbating the damage done by the Hindenburg and OCCRP reports.

In the wake of the indictment, several institutional investors and global firms distanced themselves from the Adani Group. The repercussions were immediate and severe. Rating agencies such as Moody’s and Fitch changed their ratings of Adani Group companies. Additionally, European financial institutions, including Jefferies and Barclays, reevaluated their involvement in financing projects with the Adani Group, expressing concern about the reputational risks tied to the growing controversy.

Other Countries And Companies Walk Away