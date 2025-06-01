ETV Bharat / business

WTO Meet On June 3 In Paris: India To Raise Agri, Fisheries, Investment Facilitation Issues

A picture taken in Geneva on February 5, 2024, shows the logo of the intergovernmental World Trade Organization (WTO) at its headquarters. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India will flag its concerns on issues pertaining to agriculture, fisheries agreement, China-led proposal on investment facilitation and dysfunctional appellate body of the WTO during an informal meeting of about 25 trade ministers in Paris on June 3, an official said.

The mini-ministerial meeting will be held on the margins of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will participate in this meeting. He is on a five-day visit to France and Italy from June 1.

The official said that India will raise its concerns on all key issues of the WTO including agriculture (finding permanent solution to the public stock holding); fisheries agreement, investment facilitation proposal, reforms in the WTO and dysfunctional appellate body of the Geneva-based forum.

India is against the move led by countries such as China to push a proposal on investment facilitation at the World Trade Organization (WTO). A China-led group of 128 countries is pushing for the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) proposal.

Since 2009, WTO's dispute settlement mechanism is not functioning properly as the US has stalled appointments of members in the appellate body.

Meanwhile, a commerce ministry statement said that during his stay in Paris, Goyal will participate in the informal gathering of trade ministers from countries including the US, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Nigeria, Brazil, and Israel. "At this crucial forum, he will engage with global counterparts on key multilateral trade issues and articulate the perspectives and priorities of India," the ministry said.