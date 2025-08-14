ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation In Negative For Second Month In July

Food articles and fuel saw deflation, even though prices of manufactured items increased.

WPI Inflation In Negative For Second Month At (-) 0.58 Pc In July
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) stayed in negative territory for the second consecutive month at (-) 0.58 per cent in July, as prices of food articles and fuel saw deflation, even though prices of manufactured items increased, government data showed on Thursday. WPI-based inflation was (-) 0.13 per cent in June. It was 2.10 per cent in July last year.

"Negative rate of inflation in July, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of basic metals etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per WPI data, food articles saw a deflation of 6.29 per cent in July, as against a deflation of 3.75 per cent in June, with vegetables witnessing a sharp drop. Deflation in vegetables was 28.96 per cent in July, compared to 22.65 per cent in June.

In the case of manufactured products, inflation was higher at 2.05 per cent in July, as against 1.97 per cent in the month before. Fuel and power saw a negative inflation or deflation of 2.43 per cent in July, as against 2.65 per cent in June. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which takes into account retail inflation, had kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent earlier this month. The retail inflation in July dropped to an 8-year low of 1.55 per cent.

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) stayed in negative territory for the second consecutive month at (-) 0.58 per cent in July, as prices of food articles and fuel saw deflation, even though prices of manufactured items increased, government data showed on Thursday. WPI-based inflation was (-) 0.13 per cent in June. It was 2.10 per cent in July last year.

"Negative rate of inflation in July, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of basic metals etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per WPI data, food articles saw a deflation of 6.29 per cent in July, as against a deflation of 3.75 per cent in June, with vegetables witnessing a sharp drop. Deflation in vegetables was 28.96 per cent in July, compared to 22.65 per cent in June.

In the case of manufactured products, inflation was higher at 2.05 per cent in July, as against 1.97 per cent in the month before. Fuel and power saw a negative inflation or deflation of 2.43 per cent in July, as against 2.65 per cent in June. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which takes into account retail inflation, had kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent earlier this month. The retail inflation in July dropped to an 8-year low of 1.55 per cent.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WHOLESALE PRICE INFLATIONRESERVE BANK OF INDIAWPI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.