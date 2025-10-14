ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Eases To 0.13 Pc In September

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) softened to 0.13 per cent in September on easing in prices of food articles, fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday. WPI-based inflation was 0.52 per cent in August and 1.91 per cent in September last year.

"Positive rate of inflation in September 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other transport equipment and textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 5.22 per cent in September, compared to 3.06 per cent in August, with vegetables experiencing a decline in prices.