World Needs Global Workforce, New Trade Arrangements Will Emerge: Jaishankar

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the world will increasingly require a global workforce and new trade arrangements would emerge despite uncertainties, as he underscored India's expanding engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean to diversify economic ties amid shifting global dynamics.

Speaking at an Observer Research Foundation (ORF) panel on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session here on Saturday, he said trade would “continue to find a way” despite uncertainties.

"The world will require a global workforce, and trade will continue to find a way despite uncertainties. We will see new trade arrangements, technology, connectivity, and workplace models, making the global landscape very different in a short time," Jaishankar said.

India, he said, is already engaging with regions like Latin America and the Caribbean, "aiming to expand trade and partnerships even further".