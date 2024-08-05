World’s First Electric Auto-Rickshaw Charges Fully in Just 15 Minutes Debuts in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Omega Seiki Mobility in collaboration with Exponent Energy announced the launch of Omega Seiki Mobility Stream City Qik electric 3-wheeler passenger vehicles (e-autos) in Bengaluru. The vehicles were delivered to auto drivers at a specially organised event where both companies flagged off the first batch of vehicles.

Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility Uday Narang speaking at the event said, "We are excited to launch OSM Stream City Qik passenger electric three-wheeler in Bengaluru as it is known for its vibrant energy and growing commitment to sustainability. This launch marks a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionise urban transport with eco-friendly solutions. Our vehicle is designed to meet the city’s diverse transportation landscape while significantly reducing emissions and operating costs, reinforcing the city’s position as a leader in green innovation. The vehicle’s launch signals a revolutionary change for drivers, increasing their earning potential by at least 30%. Essentially, this will transform drivers' lives and serve as a catalyst for economic empowerment.

OSM Stream City Qik powered by Exponent marks a major change for the 3-wheeler passenger vehicle drivers with its 15-minute rapid charging capabilities. Drivers can reduce their charging time between trips, have the freedom to travel anywhere in the city with the exponent charging network, cover more kilometres, earn more and contribute to a cleaner environment. He said the vehicle is currently available for sale at Omega Seiki Mobility’s sophisticated dealership facilities in Banashankari and Jayanagar.

The Omega Seiki Mobility Stream City Qik is the world’s fastest-charging passenger electric auto, boasts a 15-minute full charge (from 0-100%) and is priced at Rs 3,24,999/- (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes with a battery warranty of 2,00,000 km and five years paving the way for better financing options and ease of ownership. The vehicle showcases a cutting-edge 8.8 kWh proprietary battery pack which facilitates an impressive ARAI-certified range of 126 kilometres, eliminating concerns about range anxiety, said Uday Narang.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO and Co-founder of Exponent Energy Arun Vinayak said, "As we celebrate the launch of OSM Stream City Qik in Bengaluru and handing over the first batch to customers, the excitement within our team is immense. This vehicle, powered by Exponent’s battery technology and charging network, delivers unlimited freedom and empowers auto drivers to drive whenever, and wherever they want. It unlocks unlimited earnings and puts power rightfully in the drivers' hands to break free from CNG queues and CNG prices. Drivers can earn an additional Rs 60,000 annually compared to CNG while making our cities greener and cleaner. This aligns with our vision of making all of India go electric by delivering freedom and financial empowerment.

The Exponent's 15-minute full charge technology, two lakh km battery warranty, and widespread charging network will help drive adoption. Both OSM and Exponent, being pioneering players in the EV industry are dedicated towards fostering progress in the segment and shaping the evolution of mobility through collaboration and innovation, Arun Vinayak said.

