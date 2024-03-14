World Consumer Rights Day 2024: 'Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers'

Hyderabad: World Consumer Rights Day, observed on March 15 every year across the globe, tries to raise awareness of consumer rights, consumer protection and empowerment.

What is 'Consumer Rights'?

Consumer rights mean that every person who buys various products, goods, and services, has the right to have information on the quality, purity, price, and standard of those products. Did you know that you have the right to file a complaint from anywhere, anytime as a consumer? Most people are not aware of their rights as consumers, so the day makes others aware of the right to demand protection and stay safe from fraudulent activities in the marketplace.

History of World Consumer Rights Day

World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on 15th March 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights, becoming the first world leader to do so. The consumer movement first marked that date in 1983 and now uses the day every year to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns.

Theme for World Consumer Rights Day

Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is observed with a theme that speaks to various issues that affect all consumers. "Fair and Responsible AI For Consumers" is the theme for World Consumer Rights Day in 2024, according to Consumers, International. Fair digital finance for all consumers will be demanded by the global consumer advocacy movement. On this day, numerous campaigns and events are planned in an effort to alter government regulations to better serve the interests of consumers as well as how businesses interact with them.

Breakthroughs in generative AI have taken the digital world by storm. Technology is set to have an enormous impact on people's lives, in the way we work, communicate, gather information, and much more. It will also have serious implications for consumer safety and digital fairness. Misinformation, privacy violations, and discriminatory practices are concerns, as well as how AI-driven platforms can spread false information and perpetuate biases. We must move quickly to address these issues for a fair and responsible AI.

The Original Four Consumer Rights

The Right to Safety

The Right to be informed

The Right to choose

The Right to be heard.

Finally, in 1985, the United Nations through the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection expanded consumer rights to include four more rights.

The Right to satisfaction of basic needs,

The Right to redress,

The Right to Consumer Education, and

The Right to a Healthy Environment.

Consumer Protection Act, 2019

The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) was introduced in 1986 to protect the interests of consumers in India. The purpose of CPA was to solve customer disputes and to help establish Consumer Councils and other authorities for the settlement of these disputes. While it was successful in addressing critical issues, it still had some drawbacks as well.

The Consumer Protection Act of 2019 was an improvement over the 1986 version of the same. It is an act to provide for the protection of the interests of consumers and for the said purpose, to establish authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumers' disputes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

How is the Consumer Protection Act 2019 making a difference?