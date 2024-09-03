ETV Bharat / business

World Bank Projects India to Grow at 7 Per Cent in FY25

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

The World Bank's latest update predicts a 7 per cent growth rate for India's economy in the upcoming fiscal year. The growth is supported by a recovery in the agriculture sector, which is expected to bolster rural demand, despite a slight slowdown in industrial activity.

The World Bank's latest update predicts a 7 per cent growth rate for India's economy in the upcoming fiscal year. The growth is supported by a recovery in the agriculture sector, which is expected to bolster rural demand, despite a slight slowdown in industrial activity.
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Indian economy is projected to grow at 7 per cent in the current financial year on the back of recovery in the agriculture sector and rural demand. According to the World Bank Report released on Tuesday, India's growth continues to be strong despite a challenging global environment.

The growth rate of India, which accounts for the bulk of the South Asia region, is expected to remain strong at 7 per cent in 2024-25, the World Bank said in the India Development Update.

Recovery in agriculture will partially offset a marginal moderation in industry, it said, adding that services will remain robust, and rural private consumption will recover, thanks to the expected recovery in agriculture.

New Delhi: The Indian economy is projected to grow at 7 per cent in the current financial year on the back of recovery in the agriculture sector and rural demand. According to the World Bank Report released on Tuesday, India's growth continues to be strong despite a challenging global environment.

The growth rate of India, which accounts for the bulk of the South Asia region, is expected to remain strong at 7 per cent in 2024-25, the World Bank said in the India Development Update.

Recovery in agriculture will partially offset a marginal moderation in industry, it said, adding that services will remain robust, and rural private consumption will recover, thanks to the expected recovery in agriculture.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAS GROWTH IN FY25WORLD BANKWORLD BANK ON INDIA GROWTH FY25

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.