Workers Return to Samsung's Chennai Plant After 38 Days; Top Official Welcomes Them

Chennai: A top Samsung India official welcomed the workers, who returned to work after 38 days at the company's Chennai plant here.

The workers, who were on a 38-day-long strike, to press for their demands, returned to work after their issues were reportedly resolved and the management announced many welfare initiatives for them.

Now once again the Chennai Plant, which manufactures home appliances, is bustling with activity. According to information posted on Samsung India website, SH Yoon, Managing Director, Samsung Chennai Plant, addressed the workers. Yoon welcomed them with a heartfelt message.

Yoon also acknowledged the difficulties faced during the time the workers were on strike. He reinforced the company’s vision for a positive and happy workplace.

"I welcome you after a 38-day absence. I was deeply hurt by the situation. Do you remember my vision when I first came to the Chennai Plant — to build a happy and positive workplace? The current circumstances have been painful, and my heart is heavy," Yoon told the workers.

According to Yoon, the concerns and grievances of the workers have been heard and will be addressed step by step. He said the company will stay true its commitment to a 'People First' approach.

"During this time, we’ve had interactions with your colleagues. They’ve shared your major concerns, and I assure you, everything will be resolved step by step," Yoon said.

The workers are in a jubilant mood upon return to work. They are seen reuniting with their colleagues. Several workers expressed happiness at being back together.

A senior technician at the plant quipped, "It feels like a family again." “I'm happy to see my colleagues back. Now it feels like we’re ready to move forward together," the technician added.

Another technician said that it was kind of reunion to see everyone back at the plant. He said that he was optimistic about his future and all their concerns were addressed.