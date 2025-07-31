ETV Bharat / business

Women Break Barriers To Lead Global Capability Centres In India: Report

Hyderabad: Despite facing gender based discrimination and gender pay gap many women leaders in India are successfully breaking the glass ceiling and making their mark as global tech leaders. In particular, they are leading Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the backbone of operations for many multinational companies.

GCCs are specialized centres that multinational corporations set up to handle IT, finance, HR, R&D, analytics, and customer service operations among others. According to a report by US-based real estate consultant firm Vestian, there are about 3,200 GCCs worldwide, and more than 1,800 of them are located in India. The key centres are Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with tier-2 cities like Indore, Coimbatore, and Bhubaneswar also witnessing new setups.

“While major tech firms like TCS are downsizing, India is quietly emerging as a GCC powerhouse,” said Nancy Bhat, MD of Protiviti, business consulting firm. “GCCs in India currently employ around 2 million professionals, 35% of them are women,” he said.

A wave of Indian women has risen to leadership roles within these centres with grit and determination.

Who’s Leading the Change?

Some of the prominent women leaders of GCCs include: