Women Break Barriers To Lead Global Capability Centres In India: Report

Hyderabad: Despite facing gender based discrimination and gender pay gap many women leaders in India are successfully breaking the glass ceiling and making their mark as global tech leaders. In particular, they are leading Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the backbone of operations for many multinational companies.
GCCs are specialized centres that multinational corporations set up to handle IT, finance, HR, R&D, analytics, and customer service operations among others. According to a report by US-based real estate consultant firm Vestian, there are about 3,200 GCCs worldwide, and more than 1,800 of them are located in India. The key centres are Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune, with tier-2 cities like Indore, Coimbatore, and Bhubaneswar also witnessing new setups.
“While major tech firms like TCS are downsizing, India is quietly emerging as a GCC powerhouse,” said Nancy Bhat, MD of Protiviti, business consulting firm. “GCCs in India currently employ around 2 million professionals, 35% of them are women,” he said.
A wave of Indian women has risen to leadership roles within these centres with grit and determination.
Who’s Leading the Change?
Some of the prominent women leaders of GCCs include:
- Lalitha Indrakanti, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover India
- Sirisha Oruganti, CEO & MD of Lloyds Technology Center
- Mamata Madireddy, MD and Head of HSBC Global Services
- Sandhya Devanathan, VP and MD of Meta (India)
- Srima Nallasivam, CEO of Metro Business Solution Center
- Sapna Grover, Head, Microsoft India Data & AI Center of Excellence
- Preeti Lobana, Head of Google India Operations
- Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India (formerly SBI Chairperson)
Joining them are Jaya Jagadish (Country Head, AMD India), Pavitra Mahapatra (VC and MD, Adobe India), Daisy Chittilapalli (President, Cisco India and SAARC), and Anupreeta Bhattacharya (India Head, Merck IT Center). Each of these women has faced and overcome unique challenges in a traditionally male-dominated tech world.
Telangana’s WE-Hub initiative promotes women's participation not just in startups but also in GCCs.
“Encouraging women toward tech must start at home. Companies should support working mothers. We’ve introduced AI officers in our organization to boost productivity and business goals. Girls must embrace new technologies without hesitation," said Sapna Grover.
Anupreeta Bhattacharya says AI enhances human intelligence. "GCCs are crucial in blending people and technology. Women empowerment is essential in this transformation.”
Lalitha Indrakanti shared an experience where she was discriminated. “In my early days, people dismissed me as ‘just a girl’. At one international conference, I was mistaken for a team assistant or HR staff just because I was the only woman. I wore a badge saying ‘Not HR’ to make a point. Mental strength is vital.”
Srima Nallasivam stressed the need for strong mentorship: “Women leaders have increased in the last five years. They are becoming decision-makers. To push this growth further, we need women in leadership to mentor others at senior levels.”
