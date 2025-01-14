ETV Bharat / business

Wholesale Price Inflation Rises To 2.37 Pc In Dec

Inflation in vegetables stood at 28.65 per cent while the fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 3.79 per cent in December.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation rose to 2.37 per cent in December 2024, led by a spike in manufactured products even though prices of food items eased, government data released on Tuesday showed. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 1.89 per cent in November 2024. It was 0.86 per cent in December 2023.

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.47 per cent in December 2024, as against 8.63 per cent in November. Inflation in vegetables stood at 28.65 per cent, as against 28.57 per cent in November. Inflation in potatoes continued to be high at 93.20 per cent, and in onion, it spiked to 16.81 per cent in December.

Among food items, cereals, pulses, and wheat saw an easing in inflation in December. The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 3.79 per cent in December, against a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November. In manufactured items, inflation was 2.14 per cent, against 2 per cent in November.

Retail inflation data released on Monday showed that consumer price index (CPI) based inflation eased to a 4-month low of 5.22 per cent in December on easing food prices.

