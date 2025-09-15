ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Turns Positive After 2 Months, At 0.52 Pc in August

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) returned to the positive zone after two months at 0.52 per cent in August, as prices of food articles and manufactured items inched up, government data showed on Monday. WPI-based inflation was (-) 0.58 and (-) 0.19 per cent in July and June, respectively. It was 1.25 per cent in August last year.

"Positive rate of inflation in August 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products and transport equipment etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per WPI data, deflation in food articles was 3.06 per cent in August, as against a deflation of 6.29 per cent in July, with vegetables witnessing a spike in prices. Deflation in vegetables was 14.18 per cent in August, as against 28.96 per cent in July. In the case of manufactured products, inflation was higher at 2.55 per cent in August, as against 2.05 per cent in the month before.