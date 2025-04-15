ETV Bharat / business

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 2.05 Pc In March On Cheaper Food Items

Food inflation eased to 1.57 per cent in March, from 3.38 per cent in February, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop as per WPI data.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 15, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation eased to 2.05 per cent in March, as against 2.38 per cent in February, government data showed on Tuesday. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation, however, rose year-on-year. It was 0.26 per cent in March 2024.

"Positive rate of inflation in March 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and manufacture of textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per the WPI data, food inflation eased to 1.57 per cent in March, from 3.38 per cent in February, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop. Deflation in vegetables was 15.88 per cent during the month, compared to 5.80 per cent in February.

Inflation in manufactured products, however, saw a spike at 3.07 per cent in March, compared to 2.86 per cent in February. Fuel and power too saw an uptick with the rate of inflation at 0.20 per cent in March, as against a deflation of 0.71 per cent in February.

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation eased to 2.05 per cent in March, as against 2.38 per cent in February, government data showed on Tuesday. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation, however, rose year-on-year. It was 0.26 per cent in March 2024.

"Positive rate of inflation in March 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and manufacture of textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

As per the WPI data, food inflation eased to 1.57 per cent in March, from 3.38 per cent in February, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop. Deflation in vegetables was 15.88 per cent during the month, compared to 5.80 per cent in February.

Inflation in manufactured products, however, saw a spike at 3.07 per cent in March, compared to 2.86 per cent in February. Fuel and power too saw an uptick with the rate of inflation at 0.20 per cent in March, as against a deflation of 0.71 per cent in February.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WPI IN MARCHFOOD INFLATIONINFLATION IN MANUFACTURED PRODUCTSWHOLESALE PRICE INFLATION

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.