Wholesale Price Inflation Dips To 0.39% In May from 0.85% In April: Govt data

FILE - Workers spread maize for drying in the sun at a grain market, in Jalandhar, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation dropped to 0.39 per cent in May from 0.85 per cent in April as prices of food articles, manufactured products, and fuel eased, government data showed on Wednesday.

A release from the office of the Economic Adviser said the annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.39% (provisional) for the month of May, 2025 (over May, 2024).

"Positive rate of inflation in May, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles etc," it said.

The inflation was 2.25 per cent in March, 2025.

The WPI data, food articles saw a deflation of 1.56 per cent in May, against a deflation of 0.86 per cent in April, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop, data from the Industry ministry showed.

Deflation in vegetables was 21.62 per cent in May, compared to 18.26 per cent in April.

Manufactured products, however, saw inflation at 2.04 per cent, compared to 2.62 per cent in April.

Fuel and power, too, saw a deflation of 2.27 pc in May, compared to a 2.18 per cent inflation in April.