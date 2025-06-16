Wholesale Price Inflation Dips To 0.39% In May from 0.85% In April: Govt data

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation dropped to 0.39 per cent in May from 0.85 per cent in April as prices of food articles, manufactured products, and fuel eased, government data showed on Wednesday.
A release from the office of the Economic Adviser said the annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.39% (provisional) for the month of May, 2025 (over May, 2024).
"Positive rate of inflation in May, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles etc," it said.
The inflation was 2.25 per cent in March, 2025.
The WPI data, food articles saw a deflation of 1.56 per cent in May, against a deflation of 0.86 per cent in April, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop, data from the Industry ministry showed.
Deflation in vegetables was 21.62 per cent in May, compared to 18.26 per cent in April.
Manufactured products, however, saw inflation at 2.04 per cent, compared to 2.62 per cent in April.
Fuel and power, too, saw a deflation of 2.27 pc in May, compared to a 2.18 per cent inflation in April.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly takes into account retail inflation while formulating monetary policy.
Data released last week showed, retail inflation eased to over six-year-low of 2.82 per cent in May mainly due subdued food prices.
The RBI this month cut benchmark policy interest rates by a sharp 0.50 per cent to 5.50 per cent amid easing inflation.
The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:
|Index Numbers and Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %) *
|All Commodities/Major Groups
|Weight (%)
|March-25 (F)
|April-25 (P)
|May-25 (P)
|Index
|Inflation
|Index
|Inflation
|Index
|Inflation
|All Commodities
|100.00
|154.8
|2.25
|154.2
|0.85
|154.1
|0.39
|I. Primary Articles
|22.62
|185.5
|1.26
|184.4
|-1.44
|184.3
|-2.02
|II. Fuel & Power
|13.15
|152.1
|0.00
|148.1
|-2.18
|146.7
|-2.27
|III. Manufactured Products
|64.23
|144.6
|3.21
|144.9
|2.62
|144.9
|2.04
|Food Index
|24.38
|189.3
|4.93
|189.3
|2.55
|189.5
|1.72
Note: F: Final, P: Provisional, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year
The month over month change in WPI for the month of May, 2025 stood at (-) 0.06% as compared to April, 2025. The monthly change in WPI for last six-month is summarized below:
|Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index#
|All Commodities/Major Groups
|Weight
|Dec-24
|Jan-25
|Feb-25 (F)
|Mar-25 (P)
|Apr-25 (P)
|May-25 (P)
|All Commodities
|100.00
|-0.45
|-0.45
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.39
|-0.06
|I. Primary Articles
|22.62
|-2.07
|-2.12
|-1.53
|-0.70
|-0.59
|-0.05
|II. Fuel & Power
|13.15
|1.27
|0.13
|0.92
|-0.85
|-2.63
|-0.95
|III. Manufactured Products
|64.23
|-0.07
|0.28
|0.42
|0.42
|0.21
|0.00
|Food Index
|24.38
|-2.10
|-2.30
|-1.10
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.11
Note: F: Final, P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month
