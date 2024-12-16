ETV Bharat / business

WPI Inflation Declines To 1.89 Pc In Nov, Food Prices Ease

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.63 per cent in November, as against 13.54 per cent in October.

By PTI

Published : 25 seconds ago

New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation eased to 1.89 per cent in November, as prices of food items, especially vegetables turned cheaper, as per the government data released on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.36 per cent in October 2024. It was 0.39 per cent in November, last year. As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.63 per cent in November, as against 13.54 per cent in October.

The decline was led by a dip in vegetable inflation which stood at 28.57 per cent, as against 63.04 per cent in October. Inflation in potato, however, continued to be high at 82.79 per cent, while in onion it fell sharply to 2.85 per cent in November.

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November, against a deflation of 5.79 per cent in October. In manufactured items, inflation was 2 per cent in November, against 1.50 per cent in October.

