Wabtec, Railways Unveil First Locomotive Manufactured In Bihar For Export To West Africa

Established in 2015 as PPP between Indian Railways and Wabtec, Marhowra facility has already delivered over 700 locomotives to the Railways over past nine years.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 8:39 AM IST

Patna: Wabtec and Indian Railways have showcased their first freight locomotive manufactured in Bihar to be exported to West Africa next month. The Railways had in September last year announced that its Marhowra manufacturing unit in Bihar would soon start exporting locomotives to Africa. "We have lived up to our commitments and this achievement underscored the global competitiveness of Indian manufacturing and engineering," a railway official said.

Besides unveiling the loco's first look, the company also held its naming ceremony at the Marhowra plant, attended by senior officials from Wabtec, Indian Railways, and representatives from the West African country. Established in 2015 as a public-private partnership (PPP) between Indian Railways and Wabtec, the Marhowra facility has already delivered over 700 locomotives to the Railways over the past nine years.

The plant is part of a broader initiative that includes maintenance sheds in Roza (Uttar Pradesh), Gandhidham (Gujarat) and Gooty (Andhra Pradesh). "In 2015, Indian Railways placed an order for 1,000 fuel-efficient Evolution Series locomotives of 4,500 HP and 6,000 HP, to be delivered over 11 years," Sujatha Narayan, Senior Vice President and India Region Leader from Wabtec, told PTI during the naming ceremony.

"This export order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our products," she added. Company officials said that the export order includes over 100 locomotives to be delivered over four years. They added that the first two units are currently undergoing safety checks and are expected to be shipped via Mundra Port in Gujarat by June 2025.

These locomotives have been customized to meet the specific requirements of the West African country, including adaptations for standard gauge tracks and local environmental conditions, the officials said. Wabtec engineers conducted multiple site visits to ensure the locomotives align with operational needs.

"The export deal coincides with the West African country's launch of its largest iron ore mining project, which requires enhanced freight capabilities," Narayan said. The company has also scaled up its workforce to ensure continued delivery to Indian Railways alongside the export commitment.

