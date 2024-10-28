ETV Bharat / business

Waaree Energies' Shares Make Remarkable Mkt Debut; Jump Nearly 70 Per Cent

New Delhi: Shares of solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd on Monday listed with a premium of nearly 70 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,503.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 2,550, reflecting a jump of 69.66 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further surged 72.98 per cent to Rs 2,600.

At the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 2,500, surging 66.33 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 67,866.35 crore.

The initial public offer of Waaree Energies Ltd garnered 76.34 times subscription on the last day of share sale on Wednesday, helped by strong participation from institutional buyers.