Vodafone Partners With SpaceX Rival AST SpaceMobile For Satcom Service On Smartphones

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Wednesday announced a partnership with Elon Musk-owned SpaceX rival satcom firm AST SpaceMobile for delivering satellite service on smartphones directly.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

"Vi (Vodafone Idea) and AST SpaceMobile Inc…announced a strategic partnership to expand mobile connectivity across India’s unconnected regions. AST SpaceMobile made history by placing the first-ever voice and video call from space using a standard mobile phone, a milestone that demonstrates the real-world viability of its advanced technology," the statement said.

Vodafone Idea’s promoter firm Vodafone Plc has already signed a pact with AST SpaceMobile. During 2024, AST SpaceMobile has secured additional strategic investment from AT&T, Verizon, Google and Vodafone, and new contract awards with the United States Government, directly and through prime contractors. The company has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally, “This partnership will bring together Vi’s robust national network with AST SpaceMobile’s revolutionary space-based cellular technology, which connects directly to everyday smartphones without the need of any specialised software or device support or updates,” the statement said.

Vi said that it will collaborate with AST SpaceMobile on the SpaceMobile Satellite System. “This space-based cellular broadband ecosystem will be designed to expand Vi’s telecom services of terrestrial connectivity, providing voice, video, data streaming, and internet access. It will encompass the design, implementation, and launch of this system, wherein AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture, and manage the satellite constellation, and Vi will oversee terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access,” the statement said.

"India, with its vast and dynamic telecom market, is the ideal place to demonstrate how our space-based cellular broadband can seamlessly complement terrestrial networks. We are not just expanding coverage; we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space,” AST SpaceMobile Chief Commercial Officer Chris Ivory said.

Vi and AST SpaceMobile will also collaborate to develop commercial offerings for diverse sectors, including consumer, enterprise and IoT, the statement said. Musk-owned SpaceX is also working on similar technology to provide satellite service directly on smartphones.

Starlink, a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX, has already signed pacts with Ambani's Reliance Jio and Mittal's Bharti Airtel, which together control more than 70 per cent of the country's telecom market, to bring the US satellite internet giant's services to India. Earlier in the month, Starlink has received a licence from the telecom department for providing satellite internet services in India.